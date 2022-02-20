ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores to Join Steelers’ Coaching Staff, Ending Speculation of Patriots Return

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9nB6_0eJqFGIf00

Those continuing to hold out hope for Brian Flores rejoining the New England Patriots’ defensive coaching staff in 2022 had those yearnings extinguished on Saturday. Despite his ongoing court battle with the NFL, Flores has found another coaching job in the league…outside of Foxboro.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Flores’ hiring comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering that less than one month ago, he filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos, alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices. Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him incentives to purposely lose games during his tenure, in hopes of improving the Dolphins’ selection standing in the NFL Draft. It is believed that Flores’ refusal to do so led to an irreparable rift between him and Ross, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

Throughout the past few weeks, Flores had interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs this offseason, including the Giants, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears. As head coaching positions across the league began to be filled, speculation began to circulate around a possible reunion between him and the Patriots. However, such conjecture seemed to be mostly wishful thinking. Flores recently revealed that he had not spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick since the Patriots coach sent him a series of text messages which precipitated his lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Flores says that Belichick accidentally informed him, via text message, that the Giants had already chosen Daboll. In the chain of text messages between Flores and Belichick, the Pats head coach mistakenly congratulates Flores instead of Daboll on getting the Giants job. The exchange of texts between the former colleagues occurred three days before Flores was set to interview for the position. Daboll, like Flores, was also a former Belichick assistant.

While the series of events was likely the result of unfortunate happenstance, Flores shared his belief that Belichick may actually have had a hand in the Giants decision to hire Daboll instead of himself. As such, a reunion was, at best, a remote longshot.

Before becoming the Dolphins’ head coach in 2019, Flores was a longtime Patriots defensive coach. He joined the Patriots in 2004, at the age of 23 as a scouting assistant, the same year the franchise won its third Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XXXIX. He became a pro scout in 2006 before getting promoted to Bill Belichick's coaching staff in 2008, serving as a special teams coaching assistant until the end of the 2009 season. His title was changed to offensive/special teams assistant in 2010. He was named defensive assistant in 2011, where Flores and the Patriots would appear in Super Bowl XLVI. However, the team would fall to the Giants 21-17 in a rematch of Super Bowl XLII.

In 2012, Flores was named the Patriots safeties' coach. During his four-years of holding the title, the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks to win their fourth Super Bowl title (2014) in Super Bowl XLIX. Flores was named New England’s linebackers' coach ahead of the 2016 season. That same year, Flores and the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI. Just one day after the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia left to become the new head coach of the Detroit Lions. Flores was given the Patriots' defensive play calling duties. However, he was not given the title of defensive coordinator. Still, Flores’ defenses were consistently among the league’s most effective preventive units. In Flores' final game with the Patriots, the team defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII. The game was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history, in which the Patriots defense was universally praised for its dominant performance.

The Patriots are set to take on the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh during the 2022 season. Flores’ Steelers are also set to take on the Dolphins in the upcoming season, as well. The scheduling dates and times have yet to be determined.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Dolphins#American Football#Join Steelers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The New York Giants#The Denver Broncos
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings On Shailene Woodley Very Clear

Less than a week ago, TMZ reported that Aaron Rodgers ad Shailene Woodley called off their engagement. On Monday night, the Packers quarterback expressed his appreciation for her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rodgers said that he’s grateful for the time he spent with Woodley. “Shailene Woodley, thanks...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman Rumors

For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
Denver Post

Dolphins sign quarterback; Flores willing to share his evidence against Ross for NFL investigation

The Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Chris Streveler on Tuesday. With the Dolphins expected to move forward with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback heading into his third NFL season, Streveler could be put in position to compete with Jacoby Brissett or another quarterback for backup duties behind Tagovailoa. Brissett, Miami’s backup last year who started five games, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Carson Wentz If He’s Traded

All signs seem to be pointing to the Carson Wentz era coming to an end in Indy. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus’ betting vertical shared the top odds for where the gunslinging QB could end up should the Colts indeed decide to move on. And an AFC North team is the favorite per Bovada.
NFL
NESN

Quarterback Jameis Winston Expected to Be Back With New Orleans Saints

ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler reports that the feeling is quarterback Jameis Winston will be back with the New Orleans Saints for another season. Winston was productive for the Saints in the seven games he played in 2021 when he racked up 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. However, his 59 completion percentage left a lot to be desired.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
665
Followers
815
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy