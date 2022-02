It wasn’t the result that the Canadians hoped for, but for Matt Tomkins, the 2022 Beijing Olympics could not have gone better. Initially slotted as the team’s backup, he made his first start against China after starter Eddie Pasquale’s rough game against the United States and posted a shutout in his debut in what turned out to be a surprisingly competitive game. That performance earned him the next two starts, and although Canada eventually fell to Sweden in the quarter-finals, Tomkins was easily one of the best performers.

