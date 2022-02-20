For the record

We said the New Zealand police played Barry Manilow songs to tackle protesters in Wellington. It was actually the parliament Speaker, Trevor Mallard, who took this action (Politics after the pandemic, 13 February, p37).

An article about David Hoffman’s new book, Whitechapel Markets 1972-1977, was illustrated with an image, supplied to us by the publishers, of Sclater Street Market, Shoreditch, London, said to be taken in 1977. In fact the scene was photographed in 1990 (The big picture, 13 February, the New Review, p2).

Owing to an error in information supplied by the Intergenerational Foundation, we said its researchers predict that a graduate earning £27,000 a year will see their “disposable” income drop by almost 30%. Disposable income is what remains after tax. In fact, the researchers were referring to that percentage drop in “discretionary” income, meaning the money an individual has left to spend or save after tax and essential spending (‘Tax by stealth’ will hit under-30s on low wages hardest, 13 February, p19).

Other recently amended articles include:

NHS staffing levels are at crisis point, so why isn’t it allowed to plan for the future?

Maria Friedman: ‘Sondheim was a kind man, but God, he could be very direct’

How DNA link could unlock mystery of cancer patients ‘wasting away’

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736