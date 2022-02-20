ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

For the record

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

We said the New Zealand police played Barry Manilow songs to tackle protesters in Wellington. It was actually the parliament Speaker, Trevor Mallard, who took this action (Politics after the pandemic, 13 February, p37).

An article about David Hoffman’s new book, Whitechapel Markets 1972-1977, was illustrated with an image, supplied to us by the publishers, of Sclater Street Market, Shoreditch, London, said to be taken in 1977. In fact the scene was photographed in 1990 (The big picture, 13 February, the New Review, p2).

Owing to an error in information supplied by the Intergenerational Foundation, we said its researchers predict that a graduate earning £27,000 a year will see their “disposable” income drop by almost 30%. Disposable income is what remains after tax. In fact, the researchers were referring to that percentage drop in “discretionary” income, meaning the money an individual has left to spend or save after tax and essential spending (‘Tax by stealth’ will hit under-30s on low wages hardest, 13 February, p19).

Other recently amended articles include:

NHS staffing levels are at crisis point, so why isn’t it allowed to plan for the future?

Maria Friedman: ‘Sondheim was a kind man, but God, he could be very direct’

How DNA link could unlock mystery of cancer patients ‘wasting away’

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Friedman
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Trevor Mallard
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Police#Dna#Politics#Cancer#P37#Whitechapel Markets#The New Review#Nhs
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

160K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy