ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

2022 MUAHS Awards Surprise Makeup, Hairstyling Winners: ‘Cruella’ and ‘Being the Ricardos’

By Bill Desowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iZrm_0eJqD2xK00

Click here to read the full article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzfzy_0eJqD2xK00

“Cruella” (Disney) and “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) were the surprise period winners for makeup and hairstyling, respectively, at the 9th annual MUAHS Guild Awards Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. They beat out such strong Oscar contenders as “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “House of Gucci” (MGM/UA), and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight/Disney).

Additionally, “Coming 2 America” (Amazon), another Oscar contender, took contemporary makeup, hairstyling, and makeup effects honors. The latter was an impressive upset over “Dune” and “House of Gucci.” The “Coming 2 America” team of Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer perfectly complemented the Afro-punk vibe introduced by Oscar winning-costume designer Ruth Carter along with adding some new aging effects wrinkles.

While “Cruella” definitely has Oscar momentum for makeup and hair designer Nadia Stacey’s delightfully ’70s punk look for Emma Stone, the fact that the origin story split honors with “Being the Ricardos” — which isn’t even in the Oscar race — proves that it’s still an open race among the favored period contenders and dark horse “Coming 2 America.”

“House of Gucci’s” unrecognizable Jared Leto as the balding, paunchy Paolo is very impressive, as is Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain’s transformation as the legendary evangelist. However, “Dune” has the creative advantage in not being limited by real-life people or a Disney icon in training. Thus, director Denis Villeneuve was free to reinvent the look of Stellen Skarsgård’s Baron by riffing on Marlon Brando’s fierce, gorilla-like Kurtz from “Apocalypse Now” with go-to designer Donald Mowat and the Swedish team of prosthetics artists Love Larson and Eva von Bahr.

Meanwhile, in a preview of the Emmy race, “American Horror Stories,” “Emily in Paris,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Pose,” and “Star Trek: Discovery” were the big TV winners.

As previously announced, director Jon Favreau (“The Mandalorian”) took the Distinguished Artisan Award honors, Michèle Burke (the “Mission: Impossible” movie franchise) was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and award-winning actor Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Hellboy”), earned the inaugural Chair Award.

The ninth annual MUAHS winners are:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up
“Coming 2 America”
Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
“Cruella”
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects
“Coming 2 America”
Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Coming 2 America”
Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
“Being the Ricardos”
Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Contemporary Make-Up
“American Horror Stories”
Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
“Pose”
Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Special Make-Up Effects
“Star Trek: Discovery”
Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Emily in Paris”
Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
“Genius: Aretha”
Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up
“Saturday Night Live”
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION –

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
“Saturday Night Live”
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Special Make-up Effects
“Saturday Night Live”
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Dancing with the Stars”
Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION –

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
“Legendary”
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up
“Danger Force”
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling
“Danger Force”
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up
“American Horror Story: Double Feature”
Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling TIE
“Pose”
Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Make-Up
“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)”
Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling
“Cinderella” (La Cenerentola)
Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Why the ‘Dune’ Makeup Team Should Win the Oscar for Creating Stellan Skarsgård’s Horrifying Baron

Click here to read the full article. The remarkable transformation of Stellan Skarsgård into the horrifying Baron Harkonnen for “Dune” faces considerable competition in the Oscar category for makeup/hair. At least judging by the Make-Up Artists & Hairstylists Guild race, in which “House of Gucci” leads the race with three nominations for an unrecognizable Jared Leto as the balding, paunchy Paolo. Also posing threats are “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” in which Oscar-nominated Jessica Chastain gets craftily transformed into the eponymous evangelist, and “Cruella,” in which Emma Stone delightfully becomes the punkish fashion designer. We will obviously get a better handle...
MAKEUP
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Last Updated February 22: The results of the ninth annual MUAHS Awards on February 20th stunned most observers with “Cruella” (Disney) “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon), and “Coming 2 America (Amazon) victorious over “Dune” (Warner Bros.) “House of Gucci” (MGM/UA) and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight/Disney). “Cruella” and “Being the Ricardos” (which isn’t an Oscar nominee) split period makeup and hairstyling, while “Coming 2 America” took contemporary makeup, hairstyling, and makeup effects. This certainly shakes up the Oscar race, with “Cruella” now the favorite and “Coming 2 America” suddenly a stronger contender. However, period pieces...
MAKEUP
IndieWire

‘Alcarràs’ Review: Carla Simón’s Berlinale Winner Is a Simple but Stirring Tribute to Fading Traditions

Click here to read the full article. Winner of the Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale, Carla Simón’s “Alcarràs” shares its name with the tiny Catalonian town where her parents grow peaches, and — much like her nostalgically effervescent debut, “Summer 1993” — the title proves instructive. For all of the memorable characters who scramble around Simón’s fiercely unsentimental portrait of a family on the brink of losing their farm (along with the shared identity that has rooted them to its soil since before the Spanish Civil War), this is at heart a story about the land on which it’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is gassing up his Malibu Dream Car. Liu is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.More from The Hollywood ReporterZach Braff Shares Tribute to Longtime Manager, Best Friend Chris Huvane: "The Suffering Is Over"'The Batman' Is a True Detective Story, Equal Parts Intense and Sad, Robert Pattinson SaysWarner Bros. Sued Over 'Matrix Resurrections' Day-and-Date HBO Max Release Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest, although it is known that Gosling...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Jon Favreau
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Hair Styling#Warner Bros#Mgm Ua Rrb#Afro#Swedish
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Doesn’t Get Why Hollywood Thinks Other People Should Care About the Oscars

Film’s biggest night? More like an industry insiders-only event, says Seth Rogen of the Oscars. The “Pam & Tommy” star told Insider that the emphasis on Academy Awards viewership is baffling. “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said during an interview with Paul Rudd to promote their Super Bowl commercial for Lay’s potato chips. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.” Rogen continued, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care....
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
IndieWire

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s Intense Chemistry on ‘Mad Max’ Made Casting Director Crash Her Car

The path to “Fury Road” is paved with off-the-charts sexual chemistry. While casting “Mad Max: Fury Road” took years, casting director Ronna Kress knew that Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were the perfect actors to play Furiosa and Mad Max, respectively. Despite Hardy wowing in his audition — and beating out other actors like Michael Fassbender, Armie Hammer, Jeremy Renner, and even Eminem — Kress admitted that Hardy was not hired until she and director George Miller could witness a table read opposite Theron. “We did a video-conference call at Warner Bros. with George so he could talk to Tom and Charlize, because...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

25 of the Oscars’ Most Egregious Snubs

Few movie critics, if any, would have thought that Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Lady Gaga (“The House of Gucci”) would be out of Oscar contention, and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) would be in. Yet, this is exactly what happened. Some even consider that Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) and Bradley Cooper (“A Nightmare Alley”) even not […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola Says Studio Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Feel Interchangeable

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the state of the modern film industry, Francis Ford Coppola is never at a loss for words. After previously calling Marvel movies “despicable,” the legendary director has some choice words for “Dune” and “No Time to Die.” Speaking to GQ about the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” Coppola lamented the repetitive nature of today’s studio blockbusters and worried that great filmmakers are wasting their talents on them. “There used to be studio films,” Coppola said. “Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile’: Film Review

One of the most frequent questions asked by critics of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 Murder on the Orient Express remake was “Why?” While the Agatha Christie adaptation approximated the grandeur and opulence of Sidney Lumet’s all-star 1974 original with a classicist’s reverence, the excitement and intrigue of watching a stellar cast dressed in dazzling 1930s finery as a killer steadily thins their ranks was muted by synthetic CG-heavy visuals and the intrusive self-infatuation of Branagh as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. Nevertheless, audiences didn’t seem to mind and the film made a whopping $352 million worldwide. The good news about Branagh’s return...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Super Pumped’: Quentin Tarantino Set As Narrator For Showtime Anthology’s First Season

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino is set as the narrator for the first season of Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The project reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with his Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, who is playing Arianna Huffington. The series’ first installment, based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Travis Kalanick, its hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup. The Battle for Uber is set...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy