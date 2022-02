Update: The PS5 is in stock at BT Shop now, and EE could restock this week. Read on for more information.With the release of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring almost upon us, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.Despite Gran Turismo 7 being on the way next, it’s never been more difficult to get your hands on a PS5. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO