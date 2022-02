While he was making his final album as the Jazz Butcher, Pat Fish knew he was going to die. According to people close to him, he’d managed to outrace cancer, but decades of pint-hoisting good times were catching up with him. He passed away last October at age 64. But one remarkable thing about The Highest in the Land is how little morbidity encumbers it. On the contrary, it positively brims with life. Even when Fish stares down death in the dub-rock countdown “Time,” it’s with the same old gleam in his eye and dodge in his step.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO