NHL

Kings' Dustin Brown: Offers power-play assist in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brown logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes. Brown had...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Senators' Connor Brown: Pair of assists in win

Brown dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Minnesota. Brown has been quietly effective when he dresses for Ottawa, with 27 points in 36 games. If he could maintain that production over a full season, Brown would reach the 60-point mark, but he's never topped 43 points in any campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Matt Roy: Slides assist in win

Roy notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Roy set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the third period which stood as the game-winning goal. This was Roy's second assist in four games since returning from the COVID-19 protocols. The defenseman's offense has mostly run cold since December -- he's now at 15 assists, 120 shots on net, 90 hits, 77 blocked shots, a plus-14 rating and 18 PIM in 49 outings overall. He's still a strong physical presence in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Trevor Moore: Reaches 20-assist mark

Moore produced a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Moore assisted on both of Viktor Arvidsson's go-ahead goals in the game. Moore's been excellent since the start of January with 21 points in 19 contests as a part of the Kings' second line. The winger is up to 28 points, 109 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-17 rating in 51 appearances overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Delivers assist Wednesday

Danault posted an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Danault helped out on the first of Viktor Arvidsson's two tallies in the game. With the helper, Danault is on a five-game point streak with four goals and two assists. The center is up to 29 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 49 contests overall.
NHL
Person
Drew Doughty
WSB Radio

Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

The Atlanta Hawks get back on the court Thursday night as they take on the Bulls in Chicago. The Hawks are 28-30 on the year and currently stand tied with Charlotte for ninth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race with 24 regular season games remaining. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
NBA
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
NHL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
NHL
Virginian-Pilot

Boys basketball highlights: Xavier Brown scores 44 to lead Jamestown. Hampton, King’s Fork, Manor roll to wins.

Xavier Brown scored 44 points to lead No. 2 seed Jamestown to a 72-65 home win over No. 7 Heritage in the Class 4 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday night. The win moved the Eagles (19-3) to within a victory of their first state tournament berth since 2017, when they advanced to the Class 4 final. The Eagles will play No. 6 Hampton on Thursday at King’s Fork in the semifinals for a state ...
HAMPTON, VA

