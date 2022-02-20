Kings' Dustin Brown: Offers power-play assist in win

Roy notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Roy set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the third period which stood as the game-winning goal. This was Roy's second assist in four games since returning from the COVID-19 protocols. The defenseman's offense has mostly run cold since December -- he's now at 15 assists, 120 shots on net, 90 hits, 77 blocked shots, a plus-14 rating and 18 PIM in 49 outings overall. He's still a strong physical presence in a top-four role.
