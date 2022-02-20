ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores again Saturday

 4 days ago

Keller scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. Keller netted his fifth goal in the last 10...

Arvidsson scores twice in Kings’ 3-2 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The Kings have won five straight road games and are 7-0-2 in their past nine, with the last two coming in Arizona. Los Angeles beat the Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 27 because of COVID-19. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona. Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots in his second straight start. The Kings have won their last seven in Arizona.
Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

The Atlanta Hawks get back on the court Thursday night as they take on the Bulls in Chicago. The Hawks are 28-30 on the year and currently stand tied with Charlotte for ninth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race with 24 regular season games remaining. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
Clayton Keller
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
