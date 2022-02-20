ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Finds twine in loss

 4 days ago

Crouse scored a goal on two shots, levied four hits and added four PIM in...

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Finds twine in loss

Gourde scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. Gourde scored off a faceoff win from Calle Jarnkrok to get the Kraken on the board in the second period. This was Gourde's first goal in nine games in February, though he's added five assists to maintain solid production. The 30-year-old center has 11 tallies, 29 points, 75 shots on net, 57 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 45 contests overall.
Wild's Cam Talbot: Tending twine Tuesday

Talbot will defend the cage for Tuesday's road tilt versus the Senators, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot conceded a combined nine goals on 64 shots (.859 save percentage) in his last two outings. The veteran netminder figures to continue splitting the workload with Kaapo Kahkonen but could get a few extra starts compared to the youngster. With just one more victory, Talbot will reach the 20-win mark for the first time since 2017-18 when he was with the Oilers.
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Monday

Demko will defend the home cage versus the Kraken on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Demko is coming off a disappointing matchup with Anaheim on Saturday in which he gave up five goals on 14 shots before getting the hook. Despite the poor performance, the 26-year-old netminder will make his seventh straight appearance, having posted a 3-2-0 record and 3.32 GAA in his prior six outings.
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Finds twine Monday

Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Mikheyev enjoyed a wonderful January, but his offense crashed back to earth in February. His goal Monday snapped a six-game point drought, with his previous contribution being an assist versus the Devils on Feb. 1. The 27-year-old has eight goals, three assists, 53 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 contests. If he can even out his play, he'll be a solid depth option in fantasy even in a third-line role.
Lawson Crouse
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Tuesday

Grubauer will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mike Benton of Sports Radio KJR reports. Grubauer will get the second half of a back-to-back after Chris Driedger lost to the Canucks on Monday. The 30-year-old Grubauer has just one shutout this season, and it came against the Islanders on Feb. 2. He'll look to recapture that magic again Tuesday in a fairly favorable matchup.
Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Coyotes' Janis Moser: Gathers helper in loss

Moser posted an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. Moser has collected assists in four of the last five games after drawing the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's goal Wednesday. The 22-year-old Moser probably shouldn't be relied on for steady offense. The rookie blueliner has nine points, 21 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 24 games.
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Bulges twine Wednesday

Jost scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Jost gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead at 11:47 of the first period on an assist from Logan O'Connor. This ended Jost's 16-game goal drought, during which he managed just two assists. The 23-year-old's struggled to get much going on offense this season with 14 points, 71 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 51 contests. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role unless the Avalanche suffer significant injuries to top-six forwards.
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Finds twine Wednesday

Hayton scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings. Hayton tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The goal was his first point in three games since he returned from a hand injury. The 21-year-old center will look to build on this tally as he tries to find his feet at the NHL level. He's posted seven points, 30 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-6 rating in 29 contests this season.
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Takes loss Wednesday

Wedgewood allowed three goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. Wedgewood gave up two goals in a span of 52 seconds in the second period, and then allowed Viktor Arvidsson to score with 3:39 left in regulation. This was Wedgewood's first loss since Jan. 28, though he missed time with a chest injury in early February. The 29-year-old goalie is now at 6-12-3 with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 23 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to split time with Karel Vejmelka in goal.
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Garners assist in loss

Schmaltz logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's opening tally in the second period. Through eight games in February, Schmaltz has four goals and four assists. He's thrived since landing on the top line with Keller. Schmaltz is now at 23 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 32 contests overall.
Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

The Atlanta Hawks get back on the court Thursday night as they take on the Bulls in Chicago. The Hawks are 28-30 on the year and currently stand tied with Charlotte for ninth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race with 24 regular season games remaining. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
