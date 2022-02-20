Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Finds twine in loss

Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Mikheyev enjoyed a wonderful January, but his offense crashed back to earth in February. His goal Monday snapped a six-game point drought, with his previous contribution being an assist versus the Devils on Feb. 1. The 27-year-old has eight goals, three assists, 53 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 contests. If he can even out his play, he'll be a solid depth option in fantasy even in a third-line role.
