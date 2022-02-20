‘Coming 2 America’ Tops Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Coming 2 America won three trophies, the most for a feature film, during the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) Awards .
The awards were presented Saturday during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel. COVID-19 safety requirements included proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test, while MUAHS Awards masks were distributed to guests.More from The Hollywood Reporter
- 'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Paolo Sorrentino ('The Hand of God')
- Frieze and Deutsche Bank Name 3rd Annual Film Award Winner
- Mara Brock Akil, Tracy Oliver to Be Honored at Black Women Film Network Summit (Exclusive)
Amazon’s Coming 2 America received awards for best contemporary make-up, contemporary hair styling and special make-up effects. Also in the feature competition, Cruella won a trophy for period and/or character make-up, and Being the Ricardos picked up the award for period and/or character hair styling.
Coming 2 America and Cruella, along with Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and House of Gucci are nominated for the Oscar in Make-Up and Hair Styling. A year ago, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won a pair of MUAHS Awards en route to winning the Oscar in the category.
The MUAHS Awards also honored achievements in television, commercials, music videos and live theater.
Jon Favreau accepted the Guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award, virtually, during which he thanked the artists and craftspeople in the Guild for being “an important part of my work, both in front and behind the camera.” He noted that he has “benefited first as an audience member,” and for the collaboration in “creating a unified vision.”
Also during the ceremony hosted by Melissa Peterman, Doug Jones ( Star Trek Discovery, The Shape of Water ) accepted the newly created Chair Award, quipping “I feel a little guilty receiving an award for sitting in a chair while you did all the work” as he eloquently gave a heartfelt thanks to the community. And Christina Smith was bestowed the Vanguard Award.
Producer Paula Wagner presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist Michèle Burke — the first woman to win an Academy Award in her field — and whose credits include the Mission Impossible and Austin Powers series. And Lauren Shuler Donner bestowed the second Lifetime Achievement Award of the evening to Emmy-winning hair stylist Joy Zapata, whose credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Westworld and 2018’s A Star Is Born.
The complete results follow.
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Coming 2 America – Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge (WINNER)
Black Widow – Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver
Don’t Look Up – Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll
No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips
The Suicide Squad – Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common (WINNER)
Being the Ricardos – Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson
Dune – Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield
House of Gucci – Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi (WINNER)
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
The Suicide Squad – Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Coming 2 America – Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz (WINNER)
In The Heights – Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris
No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips
The Matrix Resurrections – Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith
The Suicide Squad – Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Being the Ricardos – Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio (WINNER)
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
House of Gucci – Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley
West Side Story – Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-up
American Horror Stories – Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster (WINNER)
Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard
Mare of Easttown – Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary
RuPaul’s Drag Race – David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner
WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Pose – Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams (WINNER)
Halston – Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno
Impeachment: American Crime Story – Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre
This is Us – Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas,
WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Special Make-Up Effects
Star Trek: Discovery – Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne (WINNER)
American Horror Stories – Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers
Impeachment: American Crime Story – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
The Witcher – Barrie Gower, Deb Watson
This is Us – Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Contemporary Hair Styling
WINNER Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet (WINNER)
Black-ish – Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton
Grace and Frankie – Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
Mare of Easttown – Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall
TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES- Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Genius: Aretha – Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz (WINNER)
Halston – Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards
Impeachment: American Crime Stories – Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia
Pose – Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore
WandaVision – Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani (WINNER)
Dancing with the Stars – Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte
Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier
Muppets Haunted Mansion – Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo
The Voice – Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani (WINNER)
Legendary – Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo
Oslo – Daniel Parker
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal
We’re Here – Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Special Make-up Effects
Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst ( WINNER)
Dancing with the Stars – Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan
Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross
Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars – Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez (WINNER)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around – Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos
Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – Moira Frazier
The Voice – Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu
TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV- Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz (WINNER)
Dancing with the Stars – Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli
Respect – Lawrence Davis
We’re Here – Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli
DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet (WINNER)
The Bold and the Beautiful – Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes
The Young and the Restless – Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano
DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland (WINNER)
Dr. Phil Show – Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones
The Bold and the Beautiful – Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh
The Young and the Restless – Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up
Danger Force – Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine (WINNER)
Family Reunion – Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye
Head of the Class – Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez
Sesame Street – Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham
The Baby-Sitters Club – Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling
Danger Force – Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz (WINNER)
Family Reunion – Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers
Head of the Class – Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross
Sesame Street – Rob Greene
The Baby-Sitters Club – Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up
American Horror Story: Double Feature – Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone (WINNER)
Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl – Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto
Pink: All I Know So Far – Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens,
Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock
Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel – Brian Sipe, Samantha Ward
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling
Pose – Joe Matke, Genyii Scott (WINNER)
Dom Perignon – Frederic Aspiras
Mercedes-Benz Winter Event – Dominie Till, Vito Trotta
Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette
Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X – Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans
Uber Eats Commercial – Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS ( Live Stage) – Best Make-up
Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter (WINNER)
Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin
Il Trovatore – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS ( Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling
Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez (WINNER)
Hamilton (And Peggy Company) – Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint
Head Over Heel – Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert
Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo
Tannhäuser | LA Opera – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole RodriguesBest of The Hollywood Reporter
- Lena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'
- What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"
- Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'
Comments / 0