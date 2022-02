Luisa Blanco made history for Alabama gymnastics in 2021. With a 9.95 in Huntsville, she won the SEC championship on the balance beam. At the NCAA meet, she scored another 9.95 on the balance beam, one of two Alabama gymnasts to win an individual title. Blanco became just the second gymnast in program history to win both an SEC title and a national title on the balance beam in the same season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO