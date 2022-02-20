ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toll Mounts as Brazil Storm Rescuers Retrieve More Bodies

Cover picture for the articlePETRÓPOLIS, BRAZIL - Rescue workers pulled more bodies Saturday from the muddy wreckage left by devastating floods and landslides in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, where the death toll rose to 146, including 26 children. In a dense fog, workers dug with spades and shovels through the rubble...

