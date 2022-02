POWHATAN – As Vietnam veteran and Powhatan resident Tom Ashmore stood in front of the mural bearing his likeness, words escaped him. The overwhelming feeling he experienced wasn’t vanity or the belief that having a permanent mural honoring him at Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital made him more special than other veterans. Nor was it only nostalgia at seeing the painting of his 76-year-old visage side by side with a recreation of his black and white U.S. Marine photo taken when he was only 17 years old.

POWHATAN, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO