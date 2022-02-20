ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Ins and outs of Animal Control

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
Marissa Skarupa, left, and Anna Williams spend time with Scooby, a Pitbull/Shepherd mix, on Friday at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County Animal Care and Control typically sees about 2,700 animals come through its doors during the average year, with stray animals accounting for about half that number.

Ashley Thompson, Animal Care and Control director, said that number does not fluctuate much.

“We have two animal control officers, and the animal control officers work during the week, and then after hours they are on call,” she said.

When Animal Care and Control, at 2620 KY-81, receives a call that a stray dog is wandering around, they will send an animal control officer out to try and locate the dog.

“If they know where the dog lives, we can see if the owners are home and see if they want to secure the dog,” Thompson said. “If they are not home, then we try to capture it. Either way, we do leave them a notice and let them know the dog is running at large, and they need to make sure the dog is not running at large when they are not with it.”

Daviess County does have an animal control law that requires animals to be under the control of their owner at all times when off their own property.

“A lot of people want to say that is a leash law; it is not a leash law,” Thompson said. “The dog just has to be under their control anytime that the dog is off of the owner’s property. Whether it is secured by leash or voice control.”

If animal control has to respond to a residence because their dog is walking around by itself outside its yard, fines can be issued.

“We usually don’t give them a fine when we first go out,” Thompson said. “We usually give them a warning.”

If the behavior continues, the animal owners can be summoned to court or given a citation.

Thompson said that when this occurs, most cases are settled during pre-trail. Fines and the outcome can vary.

If Animal Care and Control is called out because there is a report or an injured animal, animal control officers will do a quick assessment of the animal to see if it is in stable condition or if it is in need of immediate medical attention.

“If they are stable and they are not in distress, then we bring them back to the shelter and provide care for them,” Thompson said. “If it is something that is more immediate, then they would go to a veterinarian’s office.”

The cost of such treatment is usually paid for by donations or county funds, but if the owner is found, they are responsible for the costs of their animal’s medical care.

Thompson said Animal Care and Control continues to receive a lot of phone calls about dogs running loose, where the person making the complaint knows who the dog owner is.

“We spend a lot of our time as animal control officers going out on calls like that where the owners of the animal are known, is is not a stray that has wandered away or something like that,” she said.

Thompson said there also seems to be a misconception that if someone lives outside city limits in Daviess County, then they can let their dog run free.

“You never have been able to do that,” she said. “All it does is it causes the dogs to become somebody else’s problem.”

Thompson said the problems Animal Care and Control deal with are not limited to dogs.

“Cats are a big issue for most of Daviess County,” she said. “Cats are very resilient on their own, and they will find resources on their own to survive.”

While there are some people in the county who routinely spay or neuter cats and release them back to where they found them, Thompson said she is still trying to educate the public about why doing that is important.

“Picking up stray cats and euthanizing them is not going to solve your problem of stray cats, because the cats are going to keep coming where resources are,” Thompson said. “The best thing that you can do if you have a cat problem is let us help you get those cats fixed and leave them there, because they will actually control the population more so than just picking them up (to be euthanized).”

