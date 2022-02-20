ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Rice: "College isn't just an associate's or bachelor's degree anymore"

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4UVz_0eJq90IF00
Owensboro High School senior Eli Early lays header brick in his Advanced Masonry class in the OHS masonry program on Thursday at Emerson Academy. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The number of high school students enrolled at Owensboro Community & Technical College has steadily increased in the last two years to become about one-third of the school’s enrollment, according to Stacy Edds-Ellis, OCTC dean of academic affairs.

Between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2021, specifically, about 200 more high school students enrolled in technical and skilled-trade courses at the school, said Edds-Ellis.

She attributes that growth to a few things.

For one, high schools have been doing a good job of ensuring students are aware of all the opportunities available to them regarding dual-credit options. Workforce partners have also been successful in communicating their needs to schools, so that educators and students know what vacancies there are locally in the trades.

Scholarships available for students in dual-credit courses have also increased and have assisted many students in these pathways, Edds-Ellis said.

“We are so far past dual credit for the sake of dual credit,” she said. “These students take dual credit that is in a purposeful pathway. It is more planned and calculated now, because the need for these students to complete a credential is so great, especially in the technical trades.”

Apollo High School has 162 students enrolled in some form of technical trades program through OCTC, said Kelly Spaw, AHS college and career readiness coach.

Those students are participating in auto and diesel tech courses, welding, HVAC, electrical and computer information systems courses, as well as earning credentials to become nursing assistants. Typically juniors and seniors are pursuing these courses, which allows them to earn credit toward certifications or other credentials by the time they earn a high school diploma, Spaw said.

Trey Pippin, Daviess County High School college and career readiness coach, said there are 116 students at the school taking at least one career and technical education (CTE) course at OCTC. Popular CTE programs of study for those students are electrical tech, HVAC, auto tech and nursing assistant skills, as well as business classes.

More from this section

Pippin said educators have found that the CTE programs are “particularly engaging” for students that are interested in pursuing careers that are hands-on.

“We know our community is facing a shortage of skilled labor, so we are proud to have a program that offers students a head start on credits and certifications that will help address the shortage,” he said. “As we build our programs, we focus on meeting both student and community needs, and these technical programs are a great example of how we are doing just that.”

Owensboro Public Schools has three students enrolled in OCTC trades classes, but the school system also has its own masonry and carpentry courses that are popular. There are 71 students enrolled in masonry and 66 in carpentry. In the carpentry program, there are 31 students who will receive eight hours of dual credit upon completion of the course.

Students can earn industry certifications through both programs, and the school system also has a partnership with the Bricklayers Local 4 Union, which is launching a pre-apprenticeship for OPS students. The pre-apprenticeship will allow students to use the coursework they completed in high school toward their apprenticeship hours, according to Monica Rice, Owensboro High School college and career readiness coach.

“The Bricklayers Union will come and test some of our masonry students this spring,” Rice said. “The union is seeking apprentices, so it is likely that our students will receive credit for the apprenticeship upon passing the test this spring.”

Rice said providing these opportunities to students is essential, because there is a need for skilled trades workers locally. It is also important for students and families to know that college looks different now.

Some students and families aren’t aware that completing certifications/degrees/diplomas in a skilled trade is college. It’s not just an associate or bachelor’s degree anymore.

“College actually comes in a variety of options for postsecondary education,” she said. “There is a lot of money to be made in the skilled trades, more money than many with a bachelor’s and master’s degree may make. We need to shift the mindset of what college looks like. Skilled trades programs are a great postsecondary option.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden's first round of sanctions invites calls for more aggressive measures

Washington — Sanctions rolled out by the Biden administration this week that aim to deter further aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine stop short of penalties that will hamstring Russia's economy, experts say, and instead leave room for harsher measures. The U.S. and Western allies have made...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first explosions sounded in Ukraine’s cities before dawn Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated military operation in Ukraine. In a televised address as the attack began, Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you...
POLITICS
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Owensboro, KY
Education
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Degree#Trade School#Apollo High School#Octc#Ahs
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
219
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy