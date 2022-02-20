ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Lowrider community rallies against being denied access to Miller Park

By Jonathan Taraya, Gurajpal Sangha
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsgZU_0eJq8mPx00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Local lowrider enthusiasts are demanding change.

Representatives of the community told FOX40 they feel a lack of transparency from the city before Sacramento leaders approved a new sanctioned tent facility at Miller Park.

The temporary facility is a safe ground for the city’s homeless population.

“It’s time that we get treated equally,” said Francine Mata, an organizer for Save Miller Park.

Sacramento opens new Miller Park safeground for city’s homeless

Mata told FOX40 the groups she organizes for felt disrespected when they found out they couldn’t access Miller Park near the Sacramento River.

“Kind of bypassed over. You know, we’re here, we’re a strong Latino culture,” Mata said.

Mata said the 40 car clubs in attendance were given the park decades ago through a proclamation.

“Miller Park was given to the lowriders in 1983,” Mata explained. “City council, government kind of push it away and it’s in archives, and so, they need to bring that back up. That’s a potential lawsuit.”

But before the court papers are filed, advocates for the clubs are demanding the safe ground space at Miller Park be removed within seven days.

The group also wants the city to schedule quarterly meetings with the Lowrider Council of Sacramento, remove no cruising signs in the city, take away any rules that prohibit cruising and support citywide cruising days.

“We are doctors, lawyers, hard workers. This is a lifestyle and culture that we are raised on. Miller Park is a sacred ground for us,” Mata said.

Sacramento plan for new site for the unhoused could be over after community meeting

Advocates also asked the park to be renamed and place a monument to honor the lowrider community.

Sacramento Council Member Katie Valenzuela was the only city leader in attendance and said removing the unhoused population right away will be difficult to do, but she is open to working with the lowrider community to make the city welcoming.

“I characterize this as incredibly productive,” Valenzuela said. “We have to really re-examine our policies and the disparate impact they have on communities, and the no cruising policies are targeting Latino community drivers in some cases. They shouldn’t be profiled for that and I think there is a lot of great change that can happen.”

Valenzuela said she wasn’t aware Miller Park was given to the lowrider community.

Those in attendance said the issue has galvanized them.

“And that we’re here,” Mata said.

Valenzuela said she is open to the idea of renaming the park and placing a statue dedicated to the lowrider community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 24

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Count of unhoused in Sacramento County back on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of volunteers prepared to hit the streets in order to join a nationwide effort to count the number of unhoused residents.  Whether it is encampments or cars used as living spaces, researchers, advocates and ordinary residents said it appears those numbers are growing in Sacramento County.  But it’s been three […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Calling All Dreamers winner speaks out about experience

It’s the kind of thing that can literally be life-changing. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s Calling All Dreamers competition offered $140,000 worth of help to turn an idea into a physical storefront. This year’s winner, Federico Garcia, and Emily Hoffman from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the experience.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Rally held at State Capitol to boost resources for crime victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A vigil was held outside the State Capitol Wednesday, commemorating victims of crime as part of a rally organized by a network of surviving loved ones of those lost to violence. The group is demanding California lawmakers to boost resources for crime victims and invest in local groups outside of law […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowriders#Sacramento River#Save Miller Park#Latino#City Council#Sacramento Council
FOX40

Pickup truck slams into East Sacramento antique store

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say the driver had left the scene. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers responded to an antique store in East Sacramento after a pickup truck slammed into the building. Early Wednesday morning around 5, the truck crashed into a store between 57th Street and Elvas Avenue. Officials have not […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sacramento metro area

(STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment and an increasingly expensive one. The typical value of a home in the United States today is $316,368, a 19.3% increase over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Did you know Sleep Train Arena had a clown cave?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The old Sleep Train Arena, the Sacramento Kings former venue, had an underground tunnel that was used by circus clowns, according to an Instagram video on the team’s account.  In the video posted on Tuesday, the tunnel is called a “clown cave” and it was used every time the Ringling Brothers […]
NBA
FOX40

Folsom police investigate after antisemitic graffiti left on house, car

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom’s mayor said she was “appalled” after learning someone left antisemitic graffiti in a neighborhood over the weekend. The Folsom Police Department said it is investigating the vandalism, which was found Sunday on Carmody Circle. At least one house and a car were vandalized with antisemitic language and symbols, police reported. Folsom […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy