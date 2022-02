Whether or not you watch “Jeopardy!” chances are you’re familiar with Mayim Bialik. The star is not only a game show host, but an accomplished actress, podcaster, and a neuroscientist. When she’s not switching off co-hosting duties with Ken Jennings on “Jeopardy!” you can find her on screen in her FOX sitcom “Call me Kat.” If TV isn’t really your thing, Bialik also hosts her podcast titled “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.” Additionally, the well accomplished woman is directing her first feature film, “As They Made Us,” which will debut in April. Point is, Mayim Bialik is everywhere these days. But what is she like behind closed doors?

