Tomcats advance to district finals

PIKETON — Trimble's senior quartet of Jayne Six, Emily Young, Briana Orsborne and Laikyn Imler have played countless basketball games together over the years.

The end of their high school careers is drawing closer, but they hope there is still hardware to win before the season closes.

"We all have that bond that's unbreakable," Six said of her teammates. "So it's really helping us, especially in the tournament."

Trimble's four senior starters combined to score 58 points, leading the No. 1 Tomcats to a convincing 72-37 victory over No. 8 Symmes Valley in a Division IV district semifinal at Piketon High School.

The Tomcats advance to the district finals for the third season in a row, and their upperclassmen certainly led the way.

All four were in double figures. Orsborne scored 18 points to go with three steals. Young had 16 points, five assists, five blocks and four steals.

Six had a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Imler added 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.

The Tomcats have relied on their balance the last four years — Six, Young and Orsborne are career thousand-point scorers — and they'll need to continue to do that during the tournament.

"When are five (starters) are clicking all together, it's balance," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "One doesn't have 32 (points) or 26, it's balance. We're all in double figures. They don't care who's scoring and that's when we're at our best. If we want to make a run like we want to, that's what we need."

Those four seniors combined to make 24 of 51 shots from the field.

"Sometimes in the past either one or two of us have been on, the other two haven't," Six said. "But recently all four have been on and that really helps us."

The Tomcats (20-4) never gave the Vikings (15-9) a chance in the district tournament game.

Trimble scored the first four points, and never trailed.

"That's what we talked about the last couple days, we wanted to get off to a hot start," Richards said. "That was key No. 1, let them know that they didn't have any chance. I thought we did that for the most part in the first half."

Symmes Valley was within 10-8 before Trimble gained separation, an 8-1 run making the score 18-9 after Young's 3-pointer.

Overall, it was a 17-3 surge after Trimble scored the first seven points of the second quarter. That allowed the Tomcats to lead 27-11 after another Young 3-pointer, forcing the Vikings to use a timeout.

"If the game stays close, they continue to build and build confidence," Richards said of Symmes Valley. "They're young. They're going to play hard. We had a couple films on them. They play hard and we didn't want that confidence to continue to build."

Trimble certainly executed offensively in the first half, shooting 50 percent (18 of 36) from the floor to lead 44-22 at the break.

The Vikings shot just 25.5 percent from the field for the game — 14 of 55 — with 18 turnovers.

Six said mixing up defenses helped on Saturday.

"We mostly do man (defense)," she said. "It's kind of our ride or die. But sometimes we go into zone because teams don't expect that out of us because we're pretty much a man-to-man team. I just think that was really important in keeping them tamed on the buckets."

Trimble continued to lead 60-31 after Young's basket to end the third quarter. A running clock was put into play in the fourth quarter after Orsborne scored five points in a row for a 67-31 advantage.

The Tomcats' largest lead was 38 points, going ahead 70-32 on Abby Weber's 3-pointer.

Trimble received scoring from eight different players. Jaylee Orsborne had seven points and six rebounds. Lydia Beha (two points, three rebounds, two assists), Weber (three points), Kennedy Kittle (two points) and Sophia Ives (two assists, two blocks) all made contributions.

Kylee Thompson led Symmes Valley with eight points, while Desiree Simpson had five points and 16 rebounds.

The Tomcats have a rematch awaiting them against No. 4 South Webster, a 64-51 winner over No. 5 Paint Valley on Saturday.

The Jeeps won at Trimble 58-56 on Jan. 22, giving the Tomcats their first loss of the season. Bri Claxon scored 36 points.

"Definitely stoping Bri Claxon is important," Six said of the matchup. "Last two years we've lost in the district finals and we want a 'W.' We just have to come in ready, come out firing like we did today and I think we'll be alright."

The Tomcats haven't won a district championship in girls' basketball since 2006. They'll try and break through on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Piketon.

"We just told them in the locker room, they should need no extra motivation going into Friday," Richards said. "Obviously they beat us by two, it was a hell of a game. We felt like we left some points out there, I'm sure maybe they did too.

"We're going to work on our stuff," he added. "We'll be ready Friday night."

Trimble 72, Symmes Valley 37

Symmes Valley;11;11;9;6;—;37

Trimble;20;24;16;12;—;72

SYMMES VALLEY 37 (15-9)

Jenna Malone 2 1-2 6, Jordan Ellison 3 0-0 6, Desiree Simpson 1 3-4 5, Kylee Thompson 3 0-2 8, Hailee Gordon 1 0-0 2, Abby Otsby 1 1-2 3, Allie Day 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 2 0-0 4, Lindsey Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jayda Patterson 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 14 5-10 37; 3-point field goals: 4 (Thompson 2, Malone, Patterson 1 apiece)

TRIMBLE 72 (20-4)

Jaylee Orsborne 3 0-0 7, Laikyn Imler 5 0-4 10, Briana Orsborne 7 1-2 18, Emily Young 6 2-3 16, Jayne Six 6 2-2 14, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Abby Weber 1 0-0 3, Emily Valentine 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Kittle 1 0-0 2, Madaline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 30 5-11 72; 3-point field goals: 7 (Briana Orsborne 3, Young 2, Jaylee Orsborne, Weber 1 apiece)

TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Field goals — Symmes Valley 14-55 (.255), 3-point field goals 4-13 (.308), Trimble 30-73 (.411), 3-point field goals 7-20 (.350); Free throws — Symmes Valley 5-10 (.500) Trimble 5-11 (.455); Rebounds — Symmes Valley 38 (Simpson 16), Trimble 46 (Six 13); Assists — Symmes Valley 8 (Malone, Ellison 2 apiece), Trimble 15 (Young 5); Blocks — Symmes Valley 5, Trimble 10 (Young 5); Turnovers — Symmes Valley 18, Trimble 5; Steals — Symmes Valley 3, Trimble 15 (Young 4); Team fouls — Symmes Valley 11, Trimble 9.