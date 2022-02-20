ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday is National Love Your Pet Day

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

Sunday, Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day. Many pet owners consider their pets like family and love them just as a human member of the family.

The day is meant to show an extra bit of appreciation and care to the pets in people’s lives. Maybe you spend some more time with them on Sunday, or give them a few more cuddles and hugs, or an extra treat during the day.

We want to see the pet you’re pampering a bit more on National Love Your Pet Day. Share your photos with us!

