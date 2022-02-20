This Week in Sports (Feb. 20)

Three UW-Stout athletes were named WIAC athletes of the week on Tuesday. Armani Tinsley (men’s basketball), Mikala Bugge (gymnastics specialist) and Kevin Ruechel (field) all received the honor. Tinsley recorded 24 points in a win over seventh-ranked UW-La Crosse last week. Bugge set a personal best on the vault in a dual against Gustavus Adolphus last week, winning that event and the floor exercise. Ruechel won the shot put at the Titan Challenge on Saturday, throwing a Division III-best 59 feet, 9.5 inches.
Roscoe “Charlie” Bayless, the legendary high school basketball coach who compiled 964 victories including the 1974 Class S state championship at Happy Valley, died Monday morning. He was 98. Bayless, a World War II veteran, started his head coaching career at Jonesboro High School but was best known...
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Feb. 21. Boys basketball Loyola Blakefield 79, Glenelg Country School 56: Despite the defeat, senior Tre Green erupted for a season-high 30 points. Green scored 12 points in both the first and fourth quarters. Junior Zack Rushdan added eight points. Long Reach 71, South Carroll 66: The Lightning (11-4) capped off the regular season with ...
Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
Former East Tennessee State standout Nasir Player was drafted Tuesday to play in the United States Football League. The Pittsburgh Maulers selected Player in the third round of the league’s inaugural draft. Player enjoyed a standout career for the Bucs and was a three-time All-Southern Conference honoree. Also, he...
Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans. Q: Is it finally time for the Cardinals to move Yadier Molina down in the lineup? Like, seventh or lower?. A: Ah, it's one of my favorite preseason discussions. It’s a testament to Molina’s...
Bryson DeChambeau is perhaps the most talked-about, controversial man in golf. Having put on 40 lbs of muscle during the 2020 Covid lockdown in pursuit of more distance, he has become one of the longest hitters in the history of the game. He explains his surprise at the controversy his transformation has received and describes the key to hitting the ball 400 yards.
SALTVILLE — Home-court advantage played big for Northwood on Tuesday. The Panthers (16-6) controlled the tempo on their home floor on the way to a 58-55 win over J.I. Burton in the quarterfinal round of the Region 1D boys basketball tournament. Northwood advanced to Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals at...
On Tuesday in a mandatory players meeting at the Honda Classic, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan dug in to any player who was still considering a jump to Saudi-backed super league. “He made it clear right off the top that if you’re going to play [the super golf league] walk...
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel fired in 37 points in Tuesday’s Region 2B tournament 60-51 win over Strasburg to become the all-time leading scorer in VHSL history. Going into the game, the senior needed 35 points to eclipse former Gate City star Mac McClung’s career record of 2,801. Nickel, a North Carolina signee, got the mark on a breakaway dunk near the end of the game.
Comments / 0