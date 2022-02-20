ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mandy Moore reunites with This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia as Milla Jovovich stuns at Make Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mandy Moore reunited with her This Is US co-star Milo Ventimiglia at the 9th Annual Make Up Artist And Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Beverly Hills this week.

The pals, who play a married couple on the show, smiled affectionately at each other as they posed up in front of a backdrop at the Beverly Hilton.

For her latest big event outing Mandy, 37, hinted at not just her cleavage but also her enviably trim midriff in her sleek black peekaboo dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRnv7_0eJq5pMB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUYbq_0eJq5pMB00

She opted for a cold-shoulder gown that featured a bit of sheen, causing it to gleam under the lights as she made her way around the event in front of the shutterbugs.

Sharpening her screen siren features with makeup, she wore her luxurious dark hair in waves and allowed them to cascade freely over her shoulders.

Mandy added a splash of glitz to her look with a large bracelet and balanced expertly on a pair of black open-toed ankle-strap stilettos that provided the perfect complement to her dress.

Meanwhile Milo, 44, was classically stylish that evening in a navy suit, which he wore over a black polo shirt that matched his gleaming leather dress shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17K2O3_0eJq5pMB00
When you got it: For her latest big event outing Mandy, 37, hinted at not just her cleavage but also her enviably trim midriff in her sleek black peekaboo dress

Make a statement like Mandy wearing Schiaparelli

Whether she's on the red carpet, attended an event or posing for a glossy magazine Mandy Moore will always still be the show.

She has stylist Kevin Michael Ericson to thank to is forever dressing her up in the most glamorous gowns. He did so once again for the Make Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards by dressing Mandy in a Schiaparelli dress.

Cut from shiny black silk twill, the dress is giving us Grecian goddess vibes with the gold hardware collar, cold shoulder detail and draping silhouette.

The dress will be available in March, but if Mandy has inspired you to get glammed up, shop a look-alike from the virtual high street.

We're eyeing up this PrettyLittleThing dress.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRhvN_0eJq5pMB00
Meanwhile: Milo, 44, was classically stylish that evening in a navy suit, which he wore over a black polo shirt that matched his gleaming leather dress shoes

He and Mandy play the parents of the main family on This Is Us, a successful tearjerker series that began on NBC in 2016 and is currently airing its sixth and final season.

Another one of the stars at the fete was Milla Jovovich, who was born in Soviet Ukraine and became an international star in the Resident Evil franchise directed by her husband Paul W. S. Anderson.

She could be spotted at the event swanning about in a fluttering silver dress, lifting the skirt so that the fabric swirled around her as she turned this way and that.

Her frock featured a layer of tulle and was cinched in with a simple metallic belt that emphasized the action movie star's impressively trim figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucvzm_0eJq5pMB00
Who's who: He and Mandy play the parents of the main family on This Is Us, a successful tearjerker series that began on NBC in 2016 and is currently airing its sixth and final season

Milla furnished her outfit with some extra glitz with a shimmering jeweled necklace and heightened the glam factor of the ensemble with crimson lipstick.

The evening's red carpet festivities were a star-studded affair featuring such names as Ariana Grande's brother Frankie, who arrived in a gold leopard print blazer and full makeup.

Soap star Kate Linder revived 1980s chic with her rose gold sequined turtleneck frock, Chanel West Coast rocked a psychedelic jumpsuit and Bre-Z posed up in royal purple trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEkom_0eJq5pMB00
Details: Milla furnished her outfit with some extra glitz with a shimmering jeweled necklace and heightened the glam factor of the ensemble with crimson lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WquQ0_0eJq5pMB00
Family business: The evening's red carpet festivities were a star-studded affair featuring such names as Ariana Grande's brother Frankie, who arrived in a gold leopard print blazer and full makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEEoP_0eJq5pMB00
Glam: (from left) Soap star Kate Linder revived 1980s chic with her rose gold sequined turtleneck frock, Chanel West Coast rocked a psychedelic jumpsuit and Bre-Z posed up in royal purple trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZ8xd_0eJq5pMB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOhsk_0eJq5pMB00

Doug Jones, an actor known for becoming unrecognizable as a result of CGI and prosthetics in fantasy films, warmly embraced his wife Laurie at the bash.

Michael D. Cohen, the Henry Danger star who revealed he is trans in 2019, cut a dapper figure in a suit and bowler hat while Katrina Law modeled an outfit that was half dress and half trouser suit.

The Walking Dead actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green, who are a married couple in real life, looked the picture of wedded bliss at the awards show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpmEW_0eJq5pMB00
So sweet: Doug Jones, an actor known for becoming unrecognizable as a result of CGI and prosthetics in fantasy films, warmly embraced his wife Laurie at the bash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYsUn_0eJq5pMB00
So many stars: Michael D. Cohen (left), the Henry Danger star who revealed he is trans in 2019, cut a dapper figure in a suit and bowler hat while Katrina Law (right) modeled an outfit that was half dress and half trouser suit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUGBV_0eJq5pMB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZckb_0eJq5pMB00
Happy couple: The Walking Dead actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green, who are a married couple in real life, looked the picture of wedded bliss at the awards show

Once the evening's festivities got going a slew of stars took the stage, including Frankie, who in a playful moment swept Michael off his feet in a warm embrace.

Milla took the microphone solo in order to present the Vanguard Award to Christina Smith, who has received received two Oscar nominations for her work on Hook and Schindler's List.

Mandy, who often appears heavily made up on This Is Us in order to play an elderly version of her character, could be seen onstage presenting with Milo as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKOzk_0eJq5pMB00
Dynamic duo: Once the evening's festivities got going a slew of stars took the stage, including Frankie, who in a playful moment swept Michael off his feet in a warm embrace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRGNw_0eJq5pMB00
Presenter: Milla took the microphone solo in order to present the Vanguard Award to Christina Smith, who has received received two Oscar nominations for her work on Hook and Schindler's List
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05abDx_0eJq5pMB00
Duo: Mandy, who often appears heavily made up on This Is Us in order to play an elderly version of her character, could be seen onstage presenting with Milo as well

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Promises ‘A Bit of Magic’ in ‘Deeply Emotional’ Series Finale

The end is near. Milo Ventimiglia knows how the This Is Us series finale will wrap up the NBC drama, and he exclusively told Us Weekly what to expect as season 6 winds down. “I think, if anything, there may be a bit of a bit of magic at the end — kinda like life can put something in front of you that maybe you weren’t expecting, but you still feel satisfied with it,” the actor, 44, told Us earlier this month ahead of his appearance at the SCAD TVFest, where he accepted the Virtuoso Award on Saturday, February 19.
TV SERIES
Sacramento Bee

Milo Ventimiglia: ‘This Is Us’ Gives Miguel Justice Before Series Finale

An overdue redemption. This Is Us will finally give Miguel some much-deserved justice before the series ends in May, star Milo Ventimiglia exclusively told Us Weekly. Although fans fell in love with Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), This Is Us quickly revealed that Miguel (Jon Huertas) married his best friend’s wife in the aftermath of the Pearson patriarch’s death. Six seasons later, many fans still haven’t warmed up to Miguel.
TV SERIES
People

This Is Us Announces Series Finale Date: 'It's Truly Going to Deliver,' Says Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us has officially set a finale date. On Friday, during NBC's Scripted Press Day panel, showrunner Dan Fogelman and the cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas, shared the news that the series finale will air on May 24. (Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan were not present for the event.)
TV SERIES
The Press

Milo Ventimiglia taught Mandy Moore how to change diapers

Mandy Moore got lessons in changing diapers from Milo Ventimiglia. The 37-year-old actress portrays matriarch Rebecca Pearson in 'This Is Us' and joked that since becoming a mother to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's son Gus, 12 months, she's wanted to go back and reshoot the early episodes of the NBC drama series because she's got a better understanding of how to handle babies than when they first started.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Linder
Person
Chanel West Coast
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#This Is Us#Grecian
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is officially headed for the single life. On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that she filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence. The professional dancer met the Boy Meets World star when his brother Joey Lawrence competed as a contestant on DWTS during Season 3.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Says Goodbye to Port Charles, Finola Hughes Tries to Say So Long to a Peer Who ‘Trod Some Difficult Terrain… With Grace and Dignity’

Parting is such sweet sorrow for the on-screen baddie and his real-life colleagues. As word spread that General Hospital villain Peter August was really, most sincerely dead — or so we think… for now — portrayer Wes Ramsey tried to sum up in words his experience as the spawn of Cesar Faison and Alex Devane. First and foremost, he wanted to express his gratitude to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

True Thompson Shows Off Stylish New Look With Mom Khloé Kardashian After Daddy-Daughter Date With Tristan Thompson

True Thompson is proving fashion runs in the family. The three-year-old cutie showed off her stylish new outfit and hairdo on Tuesday, February 22, while posing for her famous mama, Khloé Kardashian. In a series of snaps posted to the reality star's Instagram account, True posed in a nude long sleeve shirt and sweatpants while donning a colorful tie-dye jacket.
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy