Jourdan Dunn is the epitome of chic in a bold floral trench coat with shoulder pads as she attends Richard Quinn's show at London Fashion Week

By Jonathan Rose, Laura Fox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jourdan Dunn was the epitome of chic as she attended Richard Quinn's show at London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The model looked stunning in a black floral trench coat with vast shoulder pads, covered in oversized pink flowers.

Teaming the belted garment with tights, the 31-year-old boosted her lithe frame with dainty heels and ensured her makeup drew out her natural glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8uvv_0eJq5mxE00
Stunning: Jourdan Dunn was the epitome of chic as she attended Richard Quinn's show at London Fashion Week on Saturday

Not only did Jourdan accessorise with a silver necklace, she swept back her slick hair in a black bow.

The face of Maybelline New York oozed confidence as she worked her angles for the camera.

Jourdan was also pictured with actor Idris Elba's wife Sabrina who effortlessly rocked a black jumpsuit and let her braids cascade down her shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ky4zU_0eJq5mxE00
Wow! The model looked stunning in a black floral trench coat with vast shoulder pads, covered in oversized pink flowers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01inf1_0eJq5mxE00
Chic: Teaming the belted garment with tights, Jourdan boosted her lithe frame with dainty heels and ensured her makeup drew out her natural glow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32o3sg_0eJq5mxE00

Elsewhere, Lila Moss was the picture of elegance in a stunning white mini dress as she took to the runway for Richard Quinn's star-studded show during London Fashion Week.

The daughter of fashion icon Kate Moss, 19, wowed in the gorgeous white dress adorned with flowers as she made her way along the catwalk with a bouquet in hand.

Lila was joined on the runway by fellow fashion favourite Irina Shayk, who was hard to miss in an eye-catching fuchsia pink ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Y2C9_0eJq5mxE00
Gorgeous: The face of Maybelline New York oozed confidence as she worked her angles for the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ze8k4_0eJq5mxE00
Friends: Jourdan was also pictured with actor Idris Elba's wife Sabrina who effortlessly rocked a black jumpsuit and let her braids cascade down her shoulder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oX2JP_0eJq5mxE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bsBE_0eJq5mxE00

Lila, who has been following in her mother's footsteps by making a name for herself in the fashion industry, cut a gorgeous figure in the bridal-esque ivory dress.

The dress was teamed with matching white tights and heels, with Lila walking the runway with a large collection of flowers in hand.

Her look was completed with an accompanying headpiece covered in white flowers, keeping in theme with Quinn's signature designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q28hC_0eJq5mxE00
Poser: Sabrina wowed in an oversized jumpsuit and chunky patent boots, wearing her braids loose past her shoulders 

