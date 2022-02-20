ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain wins Olympic women’s curling gold 10-3 over Japan

By JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
4 days ago
 4 days ago
BEIJING (AP) — Twenty years after the “Stone of Destiny” brought the inaugural women’s curling gold medal back to the sport’s birthplace, Britain is the Olympic champion once again.

Eve Muirhead led the British to their first curling gold since 2002, pulling away with a four-ender in the seventh on Sunday for a 10-3 victory over Japan. It was the most lopsided women’s final in Olympic history.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Muirhead said. “To think, it was 20 years ago when Rhona Martin made history in Great Britain by winning that gold medal. We’ve followed in her footsteps and done it 20 years later. It’s incredible, it really is.”

One day after the British men took silver in a tense, extra-end loss to Sweden, the women led the entire match and essentially clinched it in the seventh when a Japanese miss set up a routine takeout that gave Muirhead’s foursome an 8-2 lead.

That brought out out the biggest cheer yet from the British fans in the crowd, including the men’s silver medalists. Martin was also in the Ice Cube curling venue, providing commentary for the TV broadcast.

Japan could only manage one point in the eighth; when Muirhead tallied two in the ninth, Japanese skip Satsuki Fujisawa slid over to bump fists and concede. Another roar arose from the crowd.

Muirhead, who also won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games and finished fourth in 2018 in Pyeongchang, choked back tears on the medal stand as “God Save the Queen” played and the British flag was raised.

Joining her on the podium were Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith — a team that was put together only in November for a last-chance Olympic qualifier after the British stumbled at the world championships and failed to earn a spot there.

It was the second straight medal for the Japanese team of Fujisawa, Chinami Yoshida, Yumi Suzuki and Yurika Yoshida, who were third in Pyeongchang. The Swedish women won bronze on Saturday night, beating Switzerland.

“Despite silver, it is indeed a meaningful medal for Japan,” Suzuki said.

Women’s curling was a demonstration sport at the 1998 Nagano Games and made its official Olympic debut four years later in Salt Lake City. Martin won the inaugural gold with a last-shot draw to the button, known in Britain — and especially Scotland, where the sport and all the British curlers were born — as the “Stone of Destiny.”

But since then, the country has only made one appearance each on the men’s and women’s podiums, with Muirhead winning bronze alongside three different teammates in 2014.

“Twenty years ago is a long time ago, right?” said Nigel Holl, the head of the British curling federation. “We all remember Rhona’s performance and that last stone with real fondness. But it’s about time.”

Both teams in the final had completed the round-robin — and, they thought, their Olympics — when Sweden beat South Korea in the final preliminary match to create a three-way tie for the last two playoff spots.

It was settled by the second tiebreaker: the distance from the button in a pregame, two-throw challenge. Britain and Japan finished eighth and ninth in to edge Canada, which was last in the 10-team field.

Japan beat top-seeded Switzerland in the semifinal. The British advanced despite giving Sweden four points in the first end of their playoff game.

“Nobody likes to do it the easy way, do they? We thought we did it the tough way” Muirhead said with a laugh. “We just didn’t give up. And I think that shows the incredible strength of this team.”

Britain picked up two points in the first end and led 4-2 in the seventh when Fujisawa attempted a fairly routine hit-and-stick with her last throw that would have left two Japanese stones in the scoring area and made it difficult for Britain to eliminate them both with its last rock.

Fujisawa made the hit but rolled the shooter out of the house. Muirhead easily picked off the lone Japanese rock, leaving four of Britain’s on target.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

UEFA emergency meeting on moving CL final out of Russia

UEFA has called an emergency meeting of its top decision-making body to discuss moving the Champion League final out of Russia after Moscow attacked Ukraine on Thursday. The British government has been leading calls for the showpiece game to no longer be played in St. Petersburg on May 28.
China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi's signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. "I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership," Xi said, hailing a "deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges."
Italy's ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country's ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.
The Associated Press

British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.
Wednesday Sports in Brief

Wednesday Sports in Brief

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball said only five days remain to salvage March 31 openers and a full season, telling locked out players that games would be canceled if a labor contract is not agreed to by the end of Monday.
The Associated Press

China calls for talks on Ukraine, OKs Russian wheat imports

BEIJING (AP) — China called Thursday for talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis and avoided criticizing President Vladimir Putin's attack while, in a step that could blunt the impact of Western sanctions, Beijing also approved imports of Russian wheat.
Reuters

Explainer-Why Russia drives European gas prices

LONDON (Reuters) - European gas prices surged more than 30% on Thursday after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine. Below outlines why Russia has so much impact on Europe's gas markets, even in countries that Russia does not supply directly.
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just what a vulnerable world economy didn't need — a conflict that accelerates inflation, rattles markets and portends trouble for everyone from European consumers to indebted Chinese developers and families in Africa that face soaring food prices. Russia's attack on Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions...
