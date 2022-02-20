Owensboro hosts statewide archery tournament

Cameron Midkiff with the Daviess County Archery Club warms up before competition on Saturday during the Kentucky S3DA State Archery Tournament at the Owensboro Convention Center. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Convention Center hosted this year’s statewide Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA) Tournament, bringing out several hundred competitors and spectators throughout Kentucky.

The event, which lasted throughout the weekend, is an annual one. It was last held in Owensboro in 2020 before moving to a virtual setting in 2021 due to COVID-19, according to Kentucky S3DA state coordinator Dan Cox.

Although numbers were slightly down this year, according to Cox, there were still a decent number of competitors with about 400 turning up this weekend.

Cox said the national S3DA tournament will also be held in Owensboro next month.

He said, currently, there are about 950 competitors registered for the event.

“It’s a good turnout and it’s been a good shoot,” he said. “We’re back here this year and, with no bad luck, we’ll be here next year.”

Megan Rhodes, an attendee at the tournament, said she was there to watch her son shoot.

Rhodes is from Whitesville. Her son, Lucas Rhodes, has been practicing archery for about three years.

She said her older son also practiced.

“They’re outdoor kids,” she said. “It benefits them and gives them something to actually practice and structure, something to do outdoors.”

More from this section

Jason Reed, also of Whitesville, said he was there to watch his twin son and daughter shoot.

The two, he said, have been practicing for about six years now. For the first four years, he said he actually coached them at school.

After having a virtual tournament last year, he said it feels good to get back to it and give some sense of normalcy to the kids involved again this year.

“I think it’s great to see things get back to normal,” he said.

Will Jenkins, 13-years-old, was at the event shooting for Trinity High School.

Jenkins said he has been practicing for several years and was both excited and nervous for this weekend’s event.

“I got my first bow whenever I was 8 and I started hunting then school started offering it three years ago,” he said. “So far today, it hasn’t been bad. I’m kind of nervous.”

The statewide tournament will last through Sunday with the national tournament to take place at the Owensboro Convention Center March 3-6.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360