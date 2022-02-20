DePaul’s second-half rally not enough; Pirates sink Demons

The postgame altercation between Michigan's Juwan Howard and Wisconsin's Greg Gard sent shockwaves throughout college basketball and could have a major impact on the NCAA Tournament. Howard and Gard had a brouhaha over Gard calling a late timeout with Michigan still pressuring the Badgers' walk-ons in Sunday's final minute of Wisconsin's 77-63 win. It turned into an all-out brawl when Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.
While on the surface, Washington doesn't seem to need an edge player for their defense, they have made a strong play for former UCLA outside linebacker/EDGE player Mitchell Agude. On Tuesday, the 6'4", 245-pound grad transfer announced that he'd narrowed his list to a final four and the Huskies made the cut.
The Michigan Wolverines were ready for the moment Wednesday night. The Wolverines took down a surging Rutgers team 71-62 at home in their first game without suspended head coach Juwan Howard. Due to acting head coach Phil Martelli’s job and the player’s performance, the team received some well rounded praise from the media.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WEHT) A career night from Blake Sisley and a 16-0 run to start the second half, wasn’t enough Monday night for the Aces. Evansville loses to Valpo for the second time in three days, falling to the Beacons 74-69. Sisley led UE with 18 points. Shamar Givance added 12 points and a career […]
DES MOINES — D.J. Wilkins registered 15 points as Drake beat Indiana State 74-58 on Monday night. Roman Penn had 15 points for Drake (20-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries added 14 points. Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and six rebounds. Indiana State totaled 22 second-half points, a...
LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and No. 12 UCLA avoided a second-half collapse to beat Arizona State 66-52 on Monday night for its third consecutive win. The Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) led by 17 in the first half...
Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament at-large hopes are over after a 74-72 loss to Alabama on Tuesday night, and the Commodores will now likely head to the NIT barring a miracle run at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla., next month. This particular defeat will sting as much as any this season for coach Jerry Stackhouse and Co., as the 'Dores led for nearly the entire first half and had a chance to tie the game in the dying seconds.
Missing all seven of his shots in regulation, all it took was overtime to get James Akinjo going. Hitting both of his jumpers in the extra period, Akinjo won the game for the Bears with a wing jumper as 14-seconds remained on the clock. As Isaac Likele's three-pointer fell off the rim, Baylor celebrated more with relief that pure joy.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was a tale of two halves in the Class-AAA Region II, section 2 semifinal between Robert C. Byrd and Elkins. RCB got off to an idea start holding Elkins to zero points in the first quarter. The Tigers did get on the board in the second quarter but the Eagles’ 21-5 […]
North Carolina 2022 signee Tyler Nickel used a steal and an open court dunk to break the Virginia High School scoring record in high-flying fashion on Tuesday night. The previous Virginia record was 2801 points set by Mac McClung. Nickel added two free throws late in the game to set the new record at 2,804 points.
