DePaul’s second-half rally not enough; Pirates sink Demons

Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament at-large hopes are over after a 74-72 loss to Alabama on Tuesday night, and the Commodores will now likely head to the NIT barring a miracle run at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla., next month. This particular defeat will sting as much as any this season for coach Jerry Stackhouse and Co., as the 'Dores led for nearly the entire first half and had a chance to tie the game in the dying seconds.

