Germany's Scholz says now is 'moment of truth' for Iran deal

The nuclear talks in Vienna appear to be in the final stretch, but the Iranian and Western negotiators both claim the ball is in the other's court. What they're saying: Iran chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri wrote on Twitter Wednesday that "we are closer than ever to an agreement" but "our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons" of the past four years, adding: "Time for their serious decisions."

MIDDLE EAST ・ 7 DAYS AGO