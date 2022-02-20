ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's Scholz says now is 'moment of truth' for Iran deal

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that "now is the moment of...

www.timesdaily.com

Foreign Policy

Germany’s Scholz Meets Putin in Moscow

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds talks with Bahrain’s crown prince, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid truck protests. If you would like to receive Morning Brief...
POLITICS
International Business Times

In Joust With Putin, Germany's Scholz Displays More Assertive Style

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced accusations of weak leadership in the Ukraine crisis and of being too soft on Russia, but his unexpectedly combative stance in talks in the Kremlin with President Vladimir Putin has earned him plaudits. Political pundits wondered how the mild-mannered Scholz, who took office in...
POLITICS
Times Daily

China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
MAINE STATE
Times Daily

Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again

POMPEII, Italy (AP) — In a few horrible hours, Pompeii was turned from a vibrant city into an ash-embalmed wasteland, smothered by a furious volcanic eruption in A.D. 79. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
EUROPE
Reuters

Moscow gets message on sanctions, says Germany's Scholz

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Moscow has understood that the West is united in its determination to impose tough sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, but he said the situation remains tense. "It is too early to say the problems are solved. They...
POLITICS
Times Daily

EU mulls ways to stop the possible breakup of Bosnia

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday discussed ways to ease tensions in Bosnia and prevent the possible breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkan country as the peace agreement brokered over 25 years ago continues to unravel. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
POLITICS
Reuters

Czech president: Russia should be cut off from SWIFT

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman, who had in the past promoted warm relations with Moscow, said on Thursday Russia’s attack on Ukraine was “crime against peace” and required a response through harsh sanctions including cutting the country from the SWIFT international payments system. “It is...
EUROPE
Marietta Daily Journal

Iran says it’s in rush to get good nuclear deal in Vienna talks

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Monday that he strongly believed a nuclear accord with Iran was “in sight” and urged world powers to reach a compromise in order to revive the beleaguered deal. The JCPOA coordinator’s comments came after discussing the ongoing nuclear negotiations...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Iran says it's up to the Western powers to seal a nuclear deal

The nuclear talks in Vienna appear to be in the final stretch, but the Iranian and Western negotiators both claim the ball is in the other's court. What they're saying: Iran chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri wrote on Twitter Wednesday that "we are closer than ever to an agreement" but "our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons" of the past four years, adding: "Time for their serious decisions."
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

Weighing Russia sanctions success tough in Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Biden administration prepares its response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Treasury Department is tasked with finding ways to choke off parts of Russia’s economic development. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
POLITICS
Gazette

Kremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue - Germany's Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) -There are "important indications" that a Russian attack on Ukraine can be avoided through diplomacy given the Kremlin's apparent interest in negotiations on its security demands, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday. With the United States warning of an imminent invasion, Scholz told the Munich Security Conference...
POLITICS
Times Daily

EU plans 'harshest' sanctions package ever against Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday as the Russian military attacked Ukraine and world leaders reacted with outrage at Moscow's actions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU could impose further sanctions on Russia, Germany's Scholz says

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Germany and the European Union are in a position to decide on further sanctions against Russia in the event of a complete Russian invasion of Ukraine, which cannot be ruled out, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Scholz said Russia's recognition of the two breakaway...
EUROPE
Times Daily

'It's too late': Russian move roils UN meeting on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The emergency U.N. Security Council meeting was meant as an eleventh hour effort to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine. But the message became moot even as it was being delivered. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy

Just what a vulnerable world economy didn’t need — a conflict that accelerates inflation, rattles markets and portends trouble for everyone from European consumers to indebted Chinese developers and families in Africa that face soaring food prices.Russia's attack on Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions from the West may not portend another global recession. The two countries together account for less than 2% of the world's gross domestic product. And many regional economies remain in solid shape, having rebounded swiftly from the pandemic recession.Yet the conflict threatens to inflict severe economic damage on some countries and industries — damage that could...
ECONOMY

