TAMPA, Fla. — The ceremonies and video tributes are mostly finished. Yanni Gourde came through with Seattle in November and got his Stanley Cup ring and a sublime ovation at Amalie Arena. Barclay Goodrow was here in December, Blake Coleman and Luke Schenn stopped by in January. Once Tyler Johnson shows up with Chicago in April, Tampa Bay’s scrapbook of 2021 memories can finally be closed.

