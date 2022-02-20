ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bailey rallies Pacific over Loyola Marymount 69-68

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Bailey hit a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds remaining and scored 22 points to propel Pacific to a 69-68 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.

Luke Avdalovic had 17 points for the Tigers (8-18, 3-8 West Coast Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. Nick Blake added 10 points and six rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had nine assists. Alphonso Anderson had six points and 10 rebounds.

Eli Scott had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (9-16, 2-11), who have now lost nine straight. Jalin Anderson added 13 points. Cam Shelton had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

