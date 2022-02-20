Jessie Diggins wins silver in mass start, becomes first non-European medalist

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
That's a wrap on the 2022 Winter Olympics. The U.S. went out with a bang this week, as the U.S. women's hockey team took home silver on Day 13, both American figure skating pairs advanced in the short program on Day 14 and American Elana Meyers Taylor continued her historic run in these Games with another medal in the two-woman bobsled on Day 15.
For the first time in Olympic history, Finland is taking home a hockey gold medal. The Finnish men took down the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by a score of 2-1 early Sunday, powered by the strong play of goaltender Harri Sateri and some stingy play in the defensive zone. The...
It has been a rough couple of days for the bodybuilding community, and the news of IFBB Pro Physique Bodybuilder, Ashley Gearhart’s passing left many fans even more sorrowful. Her younger sister, Aubree Rhodes, turned to Facebook and explained that Ashley had passed away on Saturday morning, January 29th, 2022.
A hockey player has been banned for life for a despicable act against a referee. A player in the United States Premier Hockey League has been banned for life after hitting a referee during the middle of a game. One of the players on the South Shore Kings got frustrated...
BEIJING — On the last day of the Winter Olympics, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins won Team USA’s final medal in the hell marathon also known as the women’s 30-kilometer mass start final while battling ferocious winds and brutal temperatures a day after she woke up with food poisoning. In other words, it was the product of what seemed like a fittingly agonizing effort to close out the Beijing Games.
Cross-country skier Therese Johaug of Norway won the women’s 30-kilometer mass start, her third gold at the Beijing Olympics. Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures, she went out front early in the race and held on, finishing in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 54 seconds. Johaug also won the skiathlon and 10-kilometer classic race.
BEIJING, China — The winners of the men's and women's 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski races, including American Jessie Diggins, received their medals at the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing Olympics. In the women's race on Sunday, Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - In a sport where one missed shot can be the difference between Olympic gold and calamity, biathlon provided some of the most enthralling action of the Beijing Games with Norway, Sweden and France all shining in tough conditions. The Norwegians saw incredible performances by...
The Yanqing National Sliding Centre has closed its doors on a jam-packed Olympic season. For the first time since 1998, Jamaica entered a four-man team. Several of the sports’ greats went out on top, winning medals amid rumors that they might be retiring before 2026. Germany led all countries...
Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
The girls swimming and diving team of Parkway South High School are the Class 2 Missouri State Champs! It’s the first in that sports for the school. Needless to say, the Patriots are excited about their big win in the pool. Fox 2 Sports reporter Mikala McGhee has the story.
Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures, Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer mass...
Wherever she goes, Jada Richard always stands in the spotlight. The Lafayette Christian star is Louisiana’s number one sophomore, according to LGR Basketball. She has scored 1,000 career points in just 45 games and has earned six division one offers.
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lloyd C. Bird turned out the lights on Meadowbrook 57-31 for a Virginia girls basketball victory on February 22. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in...
Team Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 2-1 to win the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. It was the first gold medal they have earned in Olympic men’s hockey since their first appearance at the 1952 games in Oslo, Norway. Hannes Bjorninen scored the winning goal for the Finns, who finished with a perfect 6-0 record in the tournament. The ROC walked away with the silver medal despite entering Beijing as the tournament favorite.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Alexander Bolshunov and Norway's Therese Johaug grabbed most of the headlines at the Beijing Olympics, each collecting three gold medals in a place where the biggest challenge to the athletes often came from the competition venue itself. A combination of altitude, slow snow,...
