Jessie Diggins wins silver in mass start, becomes first non-European medalist

By Noa Covell
kadn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie Diggins broke through the “pain cave” when her body told her...

www.kadn.com

NBC Sports

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: Diggins wins silver ahead of Closing Ceremony

That's a wrap on the 2022 Winter Olympics. The U.S. went out with a bang this week, as the U.S. women's hockey team took home silver on Day 13, both American figure skating pairs advanced in the short program on Day 14 and American Elana Meyers Taylor continued her historic run in these Games with another medal in the two-woman bobsled on Day 15.
SPORTS
NBC News

Finland takes down ROC, wins first Olympic hockey gold

For the first time in Olympic history, Finland is taking home a hockey gold medal. The Finnish men took down the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by a score of 2-1 early Sunday, powered by the strong play of goaltender Harri Sateri and some stingy play in the defensive zone. The...
HOCKEY
Person
Jessie Diggins
Washington Post

Nothing left: Jessie Diggins caps U.S. Olympic medal haul with a silver

BEIJING — On the last day of the Winter Olympics, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins won Team USA’s final medal in the hell marathon also known as the women’s 30-kilometer mass start final while battling ferocious winds and brutal temperatures a day after she woke up with food poisoning. In other words, it was the product of what seemed like a fittingly agonizing effort to close out the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
KFOR

USA’s Diggins wins cross-country silver

Cross-country skier Therese Johaug of Norway won the women’s 30-kilometer mass start, her third gold at the Beijing Olympics. Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures, she went out front early in the race and held on, finishing in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 54 seconds. Johaug also won the skiathlon and 10-kilometer classic race.
SPORTS
WCNC

American Jessie Diggins receives silver medal during Closing Ceremony

BEIJING, China — The winners of the men's and women's 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski races, including American Jessie Diggins, received their medals at the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing Olympics. In the women's race on Sunday, Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Meyers Taylor, Freidrich Headline Historic Bobsled Runs at 2022 Olympics

The Yanqing National Sliding Centre has closed its doors on a jam-packed Olympic season. For the first time since 1998, Jamaica entered a four-man team. Several of the sports’ greats went out on top, winning medals amid rumors that they might be retiring before 2026. Germany led all countries...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
FOX 2

Parkway South girls, champions in swimming & diving

The girls swimming and diving team of Parkway South High School are the Class 2 Missouri State Champs! It’s the first in that sports for the school. Needless to say, the Patriots are excited about their big win in the pool. Fox 2 Sports reporter Mikala McGhee has the story.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Hockey Writers

2022 Olympics: Finland Edges ROC to Earn Gold Medal

Team Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 2-1 to win the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. It was the first gold medal they have earned in Olympic men’s hockey since their first appearance at the 1952 games in Oslo, Norway. Hannes Bjorninen scored the winning goal for the Finns, who finished with a perfect 6-0 record in the tournament. The ROC walked away with the silver medal despite entering Beijing as the tournament favorite.
HOCKEY

