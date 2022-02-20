ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics Live: Questions about Taiwan skater's China suit

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from rival China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when...

