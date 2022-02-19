ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Drone helps catch suspect in short chase in Iowa

By WOWT Channel 6
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLS COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - A drone equipped with night vision was used to catch a suspect Friday morning in Mills County, Iowa. Vince Crowe of Seattle, Washington, is now...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? To rewrite the post-Cold War order

Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
POLITICS
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mills County, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IA
State
Oregon State
County
Mills County, IA
State
Washington State
Reuters

Hostage taker in Amsterdam Apple store dies of his injuries

AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The man who held a customer hostage at gunpoint at an Amsterdam Apple store has died of the injuries he sustained during his arrest, public prosecutors said on Wednesday. Police stopped the man, identified as a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, by running into him forcefully with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Traffic Violations#Wowt
CNN

Biden moves ahead with sanctions on company behind Nord Stream pipeline

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy