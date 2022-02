It wasn't always pretty, and in fact it might have never been pretty, but the Virginia Tech Men's basketball team did enough on Wednesday night to scrap themselves to a victory and continue a potential NCAA Tournament push. Georgia Tech battled hard the entire game and made it tight until the final whistle but the Hokies did just enough to push forward and live for another day. The Hokies won by a final score of 62 to 58 and moved to a 17-11 (9-8) record on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO