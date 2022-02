While Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases have dropped substantially, Dr. Dale Bratzler cautioned that the per capita rate is still as high as the delta surge peak in the summer. Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, is concerned that some of the drop was caused by a relative lack of testing during the winter storm last week but “feels comfortable” saying cases have “come down considerably” in what he said Wednesday is a welcome trend.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO