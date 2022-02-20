Jessie Diggins wins silver in mass start, becomes first non-European medalist

BEIJING, China — The winners of the men's and women's 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski races, including American Jessie Diggins, received their medals at the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing Olympics. In the women's race on Sunday, Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing...
BEIJING — On the last day of the Winter Olympics, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins won Team USA’s final medal in the hell marathon also known as the women’s 30-kilometer mass start final while battling ferocious winds and brutal temperatures a day after she woke up with food poisoning. In other words, it was the product of what seemed like a fittingly agonizing effort to close out the Beijing Games.
It has been a rough couple of days for the bodybuilding community, and the news of IFBB Pro Physique Bodybuilder, Ashley Gearhart’s passing left many fans even more sorrowful. Her younger sister, Aubree Rhodes, turned to Facebook and explained that Ashley had passed away on Saturday morning, January 29th, 2022.
Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
A few hours after Afton native Jessie Diggins captured a bronze medal in the freestyle sprint on Feb. 8, her mother Deb Diggins made a declaration that has proven to be prophetic. As proud as she was at the time, Deb Diggins felt some people were underestimating her daughter’s chances...
Norwegian Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures in Zhangjiakou, Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer...
A hockey player has been banned for life for a despicable act against a referee. A player in the United States Premier Hockey League has been banned for life after hitting a referee during the middle of a game. One of the players on the South Shore Kings got frustrated...
Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
The girls swimming and diving team of Parkway South High School are the Class 2 Missouri State Champs! It’s the first in that sports for the school. Needless to say, the Patriots are excited about their big win in the pool. Fox 2 Sports reporter Mikala McGhee has the story.
Steward didn’t tinker around with Walsingham. A 63-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 22. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures, Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer mass...
Comments / 0