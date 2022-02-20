Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced what he characterized as harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized President...
President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail Russian high-tech imports as part of a coordinated effort with allies to penalize the Kremlin for its military attack against Ukraine. In remarks from the East Room of the White...
Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
World leaders are denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying it will "bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," and the head of the European Union calling it "barbaric." The world is largely vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay, on the first day...
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state on another in Europe since World War Two. read more. * Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders...
Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP," Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."
Ivanka Trump is considering appearing before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a spokesperson for former President Trump's daughter told CBS News on Wednesday. Last month, the committee asked Ivanka Trump, who served as an adviser to her father, to voluntarily speak with them.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.
