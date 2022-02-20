ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin may not have pulled trigger in deadly shooting on ‘Rust’ set: DA

By Patrick Reilly
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Alec Baldwin may have fired the shot that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins without pulling the gun’s trigger, a New Mexico prosecutor says.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told Vanity Fair she had watched Alec Baldwin’s bombshell interview with ABC in December and was drawn to the actor’s claim that he did not pull the trigger.

“You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the trigger and without actually locking it,” Carmack-Altwies said. “So you pull it back partway, it doesn’t lock, and then if you let it go, the firing pin can hit the primer of the bullet.”

Baldwin had insisted in the interview that the trigger was never pulled.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” the former “30 Rock” star said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFRQP_0eJpvrwp00
An unofficial investigation will be launched by Mary Carmack-Altwies to test Alec Baldwin’s claims that he did not pull the trigger while onset.

Carmack-Altwies launched an unofficial investigation of her own to test Baldwin’s claims that he had only pulled back the hammer of the gun before it went off, firing the live bullet that fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and wounded the film’s director Joel Souza, who was hit in the clavicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSnW2_0eJpvrwp00
Alec Baldwin said during the ABC interview that the trigger was never pulled, claiming he would never point a gun on anyone or pull a trigger at them.

“I didn’t know too much about guns, certainly not about 1850s-era revolvers. So when I first heard that, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy,’ ” she told Vanity Fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSwkG_0eJpvrwp00
Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies told Vanity Fair that even if the hammer is pulled partway — the firing pin can still hit the primer of the bullet.

The DA requested that one of her investigators bring his old-style revolver to her office to test if a mechanical malfunction could have caused the gun to go off. They cleared a room, and she had two investigators inspect the gun to confirm it was not loaded.

Her test revealed that the hammer could have caused the live round to fire, however official results from an FBI analysis of the weapon are still pending.

While Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger, a lawsuit filed by a “Rust” script supervisor in November alleges that he “intentionally” fired the gun at Hutchins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWCCc_0eJpvrwp00
Lawyers for Halyna Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful-death suit against Alec Baldwin, despite his claims that he only pulled back the hammer of the gun before it went off.

Lawyers for Halyna Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful-death suit against actor Alec Baldwin on Tuesday.

Baldwin responded with an Instagram post that simply included an image of an art installment from the Parrish Art Museum that says: “Everything is going to be alright.”

Comments / 47

Paul Smith
4d ago

So if I meet Alec in person and cleave his head with an ax, somebody else us responsible? okay, game on Alec, watch out!

Reply(3)
24
sandy
4d ago

He pointed and fired the gun that killed a person whether he pulled the trigger or not. He is totally responsible!

Reply
30
Derrick Knee
4d ago

I could believe in a magic gun too$$$$$$. a paranormal activity could've taken place. guess we will have to wait for the video in a top 10 ghost video on YouTube

Reply
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Hubris Alert: Alec Baldwin Buys a 55 Acre Estate In Vermont While Being Sued for wrongful Death of Cinematographer

Alec Baldwin obviously doesn’t understand the meaning of optics or “not now” or “read the room.”. The Bennington, Vermont Banner newspaper reports that Alec and his attention seeking wife Hilaria (nee Hillary) have purchased a 55 acre spread for a reported $1.75 million. The property, says the Banner, has been described as a “classic Vermont 18th century farm [that] features 55 beautiful acres, a 3,600 [square foot] main house, and a nicely renovated 1800 [square-foot] guest cottage with 2 baths.”
VERMONT STATE
Showbiz411

“Rust” Never Sleeps: Alec Baldwin Making Another Low Budget B Movie in Small Town 3 Months After Halyna Hutchins Death

On the set of a low budget movie shot in a small town back on October 21st, the cinematographer was accidentally shot dead by the star. The movie was “Rust,” the star was Alec Baldwin, and the dead woman was Halyna Hutchins. Production was cancelled, Hutchins left a 9 year old son, and Baldwin ran around fighting with people in Vermont.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Report Reveals Disturbing New Details on Brian Laundrie’s Death

The Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details about his death. The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally found him days into his disappearance, he was discovered near a European American Arms revolver, which was marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other, the report states.
SARASOTA, FL
The US Sun

Father of Paislee Shultis, 6, appears to smirk outside court after ‘kidnapped’ daughter found in dirty room under stairs

THE father of Paislee Shultis smirked outside court after his "kidnapped" daughter was found in a dirty room under the stairs in his father's home. Kirk Shultis Jr and his father, Kirk Shultis Sr, were also spotted outside the home in Saugerties, New York, where Paislee Shultis, 6, was found by police in a secret room hidden under the basement stairs.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WPTV

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin references father Alec Baldwin’s ‘thoughtless little pig’ comment in new video

Ireland Baldwin has referenced the time her father Alec Baldwin referred to her as a “thoughtless little pig” while speaking candidly about the negative ways she has been portrayed in the media.The 26-year-old model referred to the 2007 incident, which took place when she was 11 and her father was divorcing her mother Kim Basinger, while participating in a TikTok trend on Wednesday, in which people use The Ting Tings‘ song That’s Not My Name to share all of the names apart from their own that they have been called.In Ireland’s version of the viral trend, she wrote: “My name...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Guns#Santa Fe#Vanity Fair#Abc#Da
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Concerned for Her Safety After Second ‘Shocking’ Prison Hanging

After Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, was found hanged in his prison cell Saturday, the family of Ghislaine Maxwell is now worried about her safety while behind bars. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, told the New York Post, referencing Epstein who was also found hanged in a prison cell. Maxwell confirmed that he “fears for [Ghislaine’s] safety.” Maxwell is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being kept under suicide watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mercury News

Alec Baldwin cuddles with kids in ‘family hug’ video after Halyna Hutchins’ family shares grief in lawsuit

In the hours after Halyna Hutchins’ family went public Tuesday with a wrongful-death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the production of “Rust,” the veteran actor and his influencer wife, Hilaria, shared a video of themselves, cuddling with some of their six young children in what one of the children gleefully said was “a family hug.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
CNY News

Upstate NY Child Killer Released from Prison

This was a case so bizarre and so brutal, the little town where it happened is still living with the after effects nearly thirty years later. Eric Smith was 13 years old in 1993 when he tortured and murdered four year old Derrick Robie in the Steuben County town of Savona, NY. The details of the murder are extremely gruesome. Without getting too graphic, that August day in 1993, Smith was sent home from camp for bad behavior. Filled with rage while walking home, he spotted four year old Robie and lured him into the woods. That's where the brutal murder took place.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Modeling Agent Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Prison Cell

PARIS — A French modeling agent linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News. It appeared that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, “died by suicide because he was discovered dead from hanging himself with his sheets,” they said in a telephone call.
PARIS, PA
Page Six

Page Six

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy