ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvxpQ_0eJpvBJf00

Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from rival China’s team during training.

Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China 's ruling Communist Party , which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, is trying to intimidate the island democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby.

Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games, posted a video on her social media page Jan. 23 showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit, the Central News Agency reported. It said Huang apologized and removed the video.

Premier Su Tseng-chang asked the Ministry of Education and the Sports Administration to investigate so Huang would “receive an adequate punishment,” CNA reported, citing a Cabinet spokesperson, Lo Ping-cheng.

The Olympics are one facet of a wide-ranging campaign by Beijing to isolate Taiwan.

The International Olympic Committee requires Taiwanese athletes to compete under the name “Chinese Taipei ,” which obscures the island’s longstanding self-ruled status.

Taiwan’s Sports Administration said Huang would face no penalty but should be “more aware of the sensitivity of cross-Taiwan Strait politics,” according to CNA.

The Taiwanese team leader at the Olympics, Steven Chen, said the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee would review in April whether Huang was wearing the appropriate clothing, according to CNA.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

Chinese Women Look at Eileen Gu and Do Not See Themselves

For many Chinese girls, Eileen Gu is exactly the kind of strong woman they need as a role model. She is athletic, charming, and academically excellent. In the three months before her dazzling performance at the Beijing Games, the 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist also found time to make and post videos on TikTok almost twice a week, showing off her three lives as an elite skier, model, and top student who scored 1580 out of 1600 in her SAT.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Olympics#Taiwan Strait#Taiwanese#Communist Party#Chinese#The Central News Agency#The Ministry Of Education#The Sports Administration#Cabinet#Cna#Ap
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Suspected human traffickers arrested in China after woman found in chains

Three people in China have been arrested in a suspected human trafficking case after authorities found a woman chained by her neck in a village hut.A video of the woman appeared online two weeks ago, showing her locked in shed amid freezing temperatures on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province. The woman was identified as a mother of eight children whose last name was said to be Yang. She was identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei — which means Little Plum Blossom — and was thought to be married to a local man.The woman has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Eileen Gu’s Instagram comment causes fury in China

Olympic gold medal freestyle skier Eileen Gu has upset some social media users with her comments about using VPNs in China.The "Great Firewall of China" blocks numerous sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google and YouTube. The government prefers to use local companies, registered in China, so it can have more control over their operations, tax, and content it deems sensitive.Throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics, the pro-skier has been uploading inspirational posts about her experience at the games on Instagram, a blocked site, prompting one user to ask how she's allowed to use the restricted platform.“Why can you use Instagram...
WORLD
Fox News

Chinese officials interrupt live TV broadcast, push reporter out of frame

Chinese officials could be seen in a viral video Friday attempting to end the live broadcast of a Dutch television reporter at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Our correspondent was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal," the Dutch station, NOS Journaal, tweeted Friday along with the video. "Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

518K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy