Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive into a book and offer exclusive conversations with the author, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Kerri Maher's The Paris Bookseller, a compelling look at the real-life heroine behind one of Paris's most famous bookshops. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.

