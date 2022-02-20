Morningside zoning change rejected

The owner of Morningside Shopping Centre wants a liquor store on his property, which neighbors do not oppose, but a change in zoning would allow other uses that the Planning Commission decided are not appropriate in a residential area.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously last week against a favorable recommendation on Morningside owner Sureshbhai Patel’s request to rezone 3.51 acres at 1811 11th Street S.E. from B-1, local shopping district, to B-2, general business district.

City Planner Lee Terry said he is waiting on Patel to tell him if he wants his rezoning request to move on to the City Council. Terry said Patel has until Wednesday to make this decision.

Patel told the commission he planned to put a liquor store in the old Domino’s location.

He also wants the new zone to reach across 11th Street so he could open an Indian restaurant. Terry said Patel could still apply to the city Board of Zoning Adjustments for a variance for a restaurant, even without a rezone. He could not seek a variance for a liquor store under the current zoning, Terry said.

Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the commission and its technical committee didn’t oppose the zoning change because of the liquor store. The commission received a petition from residents in the Lakeside subdivision around Morningside.

“We had a major concern about the other things that open there, specifically a used car lot,” Lawrence said. “The petition says they would be OK with a liquor store. I don’t think they understand what other things could open in a B-2 zone.”

One of Patel’s tenants sells cars and uses his retail space as an office. He wanted to sell cars there and the city made him stop, telling him he could only have two cars at a time in the lot. This is the maximum number of vehicles an individual can sell at a time in a B-1 zoning district without a variance.

Lawrence said B-2 is the most common business zoning district and the most liberal in terms of what businesses are allowed. The Planning Commission often gets requests to change from B-1 to B-2 and has rejected requests all over the city, including on Second Street Southeast, 12th Street Northwest and Carridale Street Southwest.

“B-2 is just not intended for neighborhood retail,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said property owners often prefer B-2 zoning because it increases property values due to the flexibility of the district, allowing more business options.

The city is working on a new zoning ordinance and City Planner Lee Terry said there will be some “slight changes” to the business districts, including their names. B-1 would become a neighborhood commercial district, B-2 would be called community commercial district, and B-3 would become regional commercial district, he said.

“B-1 would still be in support of neighborhoods and the kinds of businesses that would be acceptable if they’re surrounded by residential homes,” Terry said.

Lawrence said he doesn’t expect the new zoning code to change the businesses allowed in a B-1 district, except “there is some support from a couple of members for including liquor stores. If any member has a concern or is interested in a change, we will look at it.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.