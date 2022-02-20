ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie Diggins wins silver in mass start, becomes first non-European medalist

By Noa Covell
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie Diggins broke through the “pain cave” when her body told her...

American Jessie Diggins receives silver medal during Closing Ceremony

BEIJING, China — The winners of the men's and women's 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski races, including American Jessie Diggins, received their medals at the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing Olympics. In the women's race on Sunday, Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing...
SPORTS
Washington Post

Nothing left: Jessie Diggins caps U.S. Olympic medal haul with a silver

BEIJING — On the last day of the Winter Olympics, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins won Team USA’s final medal in the hell marathon also known as the women’s 30-kilometer mass start final while battling ferocious winds and brutal temperatures a day after she woke up with food poisoning. In other words, it was the product of what seemed like a fittingly agonizing effort to close out the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
Jessie Diggins
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
SPORTS
San Francisco Chronicle

Jessie Diggins’ cross-country silver is best by American since 1976

Norwegian Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures in Zhangjiakou, Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer...
SPORTS
