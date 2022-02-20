Therapy dogs help kids improve reading skills at Athens-Limestone library

ATHENS — A team of therapy dogs is helping kids improve their reading skills in Athens.

Katherine Hall brought her 7-year-old daughter, Adalynd, to Athens-Limestone Public Library this month to read to the dogs provided by Therapy Partners. A therapy dog accompanied by its handler sits attentively while a child reads.

“She’s struggling just a little bit with reading, and I thought this would be a really good way to raise her confidence," Katherine Hall said. "And it’s just something fun to do."

It was Adalynd's first visit to the reading program, but Katherine Hall said they'd do it again because it is a fun way to improve her daugher's reading skills.

Amanda Coleman, youth services coordinator at the library, said that children with special needs, like dyslexia and autism, have used the program that the library and Therapy Partners began in the fall.

Coleman said parents have told her the program has helped their children.

“Children are able to build self-confidence as they have an audience who doesn’t judge them at all,” Coleman said.

Lyndsay Coats, executive director of Therapy Partners, brought one of her therapy dogs, Miller, a 3-year-old coonhound, to the library's January reading day with the dogs. Lea Snell is the handler for Luna, a 4-year-old golden retriever, and brought her the same day.

Therapy Partners has been in operation about 28 years.

“It was started by two ladies who thought there was a need for bringing therapy dogs into more counseling type situations where people relate better to dogs than they do other people,” Coats said.

The therapy dogs also visit retirement homes and schools.

Miller's visit to the library last month was his first, but Coats has brought her other therapy dogs in the past. Luna has been coming since the program at the Athens library started. Two dogs come each time the library has them. The children, in grades one to six, have 15 minutes each to read to one of the dogs.

“The dogs get as much out of it as the children do, honestly," Coats said.

Laura Joly brought her 6-year-old daughter, Kate, to the program for the first time in January but said they will definitely be coming back.

“She (Kate) is obsessed with dogs and loves books, so this combines two of her favorite things in the world. It’s a perfect fit for her,” Laura Joly said.

“I think it’s wonderful motivation for her. She’s in first grade so she’s working on getting more confident with reading. This is a great incentive for her to practice and get to spend time with some adorable dogs as well."

Coats said the dogs are non-judgmental listeners. Sometimes when the dogs are being read to at the library or in the schools, Coats said the child will make a mistake.

“Lots of times we’ll say, ‘Oh, Miller didn’t hear that page, can you read that page again?’ Make it more about the dog and less about the child,” Coats said.

For the most part, Coleman said, all of the appointments for reading to the dogs at the library get filled.

“We do plan on continuing the program for as long as it has a positive impact on the young patrons that we serve and as long as our wonderful friends at Therapy Partners are able to join us,” Coleman said.

Reading to a therapy dog at the Athens-Limestone Public Library takes place on the second Wednesday of each month.