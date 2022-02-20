ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Therapy dogs help kids improve reading skills at Athens-Limestone library

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zI2vP_0eJprl2X00

ATHENS — A team of therapy dogs is helping kids improve their reading skills in Athens.

Katherine Hall brought her 7-year-old daughter, Adalynd, to Athens-Limestone Public Library this month to read to the dogs provided by Therapy Partners. A therapy dog accompanied by its handler sits attentively while a child reads.

“She’s struggling just a little bit with reading, and I thought this would be a really good way to raise her confidence," Katherine Hall said. "And it’s just something fun to do."

It was Adalynd's first visit to the reading program, but Katherine Hall said they'd do it again because it is a fun way to improve her daugher's reading skills.

Amanda Coleman, youth services coordinator at the library, said that children with special needs, like dyslexia and autism, have used the program that the library and Therapy Partners began in the fall.

Coleman said parents have told her the program has helped their children.

“Children are able to build self-confidence as they have an audience who doesn’t judge them at all,” Coleman said.

Lyndsay Coats, executive director of Therapy Partners, brought one of her therapy dogs, Miller, a 3-year-old coonhound, to the library's January reading day with the dogs. Lea Snell is the handler for Luna, a 4-year-old golden retriever, and brought her the same day.

Therapy Partners has been in operation about 28 years.

“It was started by two ladies who thought there was a need for bringing therapy dogs into more counseling type situations where people relate better to dogs than they do other people,” Coats said.

The therapy dogs also visit retirement homes and schools.

Miller's visit to the library last month was his first, but Coats has brought her other therapy dogs in the past. Luna has been coming since the program at the Athens library started. Two dogs come each time the library has them. The children, in grades one to six, have 15 minutes each to read to one of the dogs.

“The dogs get as much out of it as the children do, honestly," Coats said.

Laura Joly brought her 6-year-old daughter, Kate, to the program for the first time in January but said they will definitely be coming back.

“She (Kate) is obsessed with dogs and loves books, so this combines two of her favorite things in the world. It’s a perfect fit for her,” Laura Joly said.

“I think it’s wonderful motivation for her. She’s in first grade so she’s working on getting more confident with reading. This is a great incentive for her to practice and get to spend time with some adorable dogs as well."

Coats said the dogs are non-judgmental listeners. Sometimes when the dogs are being read to at the library or in the schools, Coats said the child will make a mistake.

“Lots of times we’ll say, ‘Oh, Miller didn’t hear that page, can you read that page again?’ Make it more about the dog and less about the child,” Coats said.

For the most part, Coleman said, all of the appointments for reading to the dogs at the library get filled.

“We do plan on continuing the program for as long as it has a positive impact on the young patrons that we serve and as long as our wonderful friends at Therapy Partners are able to join us,” Coleman said.

Reading to a therapy dog at the Athens-Limestone Public Library takes place on the second Wednesday of each month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden's first round of sanctions invites calls for more aggressive measures

Washington — Sanctions rolled out by the Biden administration this week that aim to deter further aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine stop short of penalties that will hamstring Russia's economy, experts say, and instead leave room for harsher measures. The U.S. and Western allies have made...
POTUS
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Athens, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Athens, AL
Lifestyle
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
239
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy