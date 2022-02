MCADOO — The borough council will seek out grants that would allow it to fund the construction of a new municipal building. Councilman Williams Slovik said Local Share Account grants will be opened to communities across the state, and he hopes to apply for two so the borough can construct a new building. The building would be on land at Sherman and Lincoln streets, where the McAdoo school was.

MCADOO, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO