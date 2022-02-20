Luxury apartments coming to Athens

An artist's rendering shows the planned Gateway Village at Swan Creek. [COURTESY ILLUSTRATION]

Construction could start by June and finish next year on Athens' first luxury, courtyard-style apartment complex after its site was rezoned for residential use last week.

Gateway Village at Swan Creek will be located on the east side of Athens at the intersection of Athens Limestone Lane and Athens Limestone Boulevard behind IHOP. The City Council voted unanimously to rezone the 13.96-acre site for the complex from B2, general business, to R-2, multi-family residential.

“We’re going to have amenities like Athens has never seen before," said Raymond Jones, a partner with the apartment developer, Centerpointe Athens Partners in Huntsville.

Jones said Gateway Village will be four stories and have an elevator. There will be 256 apartments. The complex will include a clubhouse, fitness area, grilling areas and pool inside the courtyard, and a dog park and pet spa dog-washing station outside of the courtyard.

Matt Davidson, city planner for Athens, said, “We’ve never seen this kind of product here before, so it’ll definitely be a higher end.”

Councilman Harold Wales said the complex will be a welcomed addition in his District 2.

“We have such a shortage of apartments and town homes in this town," he said. "There is definitely a need for more.”

Wales said the location, which is near other undeveloped property, restaurants and a hotel, also works in the city's interest.

“A lot of people in these residential subdivisions, they would rather not be located right beside apartments and town homes. They have strongly expressed that.”

Wales said as long as apartment complexes and town homes can be placed where they do not interfere with residential neighborhoods, he is supportive.

The Athens residents that have contacted Wales about Gateway Village at Swan Creek, he said, have been pleased that the luxury apartments will be built.

Jones said, “We hope to be submitting our drawings to the city of Athens for their review in the month of May.”

Once all the comments from the planning committee and developer have been addressed, Davidson said, the developer will get approval to start work.

Jones expects construction on the apartments to begin in June and be completed 14 to 16 months later.

“We’ll actually start leasing while construction is still ongoing," he said. "These things are usually divided into buildings, so they’ll turn over some units to us even though they’re still working on the last remaining units."

