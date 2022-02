This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week volunteers with Teens United. Maggie Roberson, a senior at Vicksburg Catholic School, is the daughter of Ann and Marion Roberson. Roberson enjoys being involved in her school and the community. She currently serves as student body president at Vicksburg Catholic School, president of the Vicksburg Cotillion Club and as Co-Chair of United Way of West Central MS’s Teens United. Roberson is also a part of the Flashette Dance Team, Flashes Tennis Team and the Vicksburg Catholic School’s musical.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO