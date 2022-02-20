ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Wedding guest shot, killed by Winter Park police after knocking officer unconscious, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A guest at a wedding in Winter Park was shot and killed by police after he fought with officers Saturday night, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

Police said they were called to the Winter Park Event Center on Morse Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.

The location has an event center that was being used to host a wedding reception with around 200 attendees.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officer said a man who was attending the reception assaulted other guests and caused a disturbance.

A Winter Park officer arrived at the location and tried to talk with the man, who then attacked the officer and knocked him unconscious in the assault, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bP7zn_0eJppYRY00
Wedding guest shot, killed by Winter Park police after knocking officer unconscious, police say

Officials said a second Winter Park police officer arrived and found the first officer unresponsive, and soon after he was also attacked by the same man.

The second officer shot the man, who was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The injured officers were also taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK, police said.

Winter Park police said the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is a standard procedure.

No other details were released by police.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of this shooting on Eyewitness News This Morning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 67

gene
3d ago

200 guest at this wedding and all the men their couldn’t restrain this guy saw him knock. Police officer to the ground and they couldn’t step in to help they are all responsible for what happened and then they allow him to attach a second cop what u think is going to happen

Reply(1)
26
EastWick Jerzy
3d ago

did this officer do a "kim potter" or doesn't the winter park police department have stun guns at all or perhaps the officer was inexperienced? the police department in winter park needs a physical fitness protocol for it officers, because this a sad way to protect & serve.

Reply(5)
8
Casper Thefriendlyghost
3d ago

That was excessive force. Why would you use that kind of force against an unarmed man? It was a physical confrontation that didn't require deadly force. Officers are supposedly trained in Defensive Tactics for purposes such as this. So now you're telling me that because they couldn't contain nor subdue him physically, they kill him to contain and subdue him? Time for retraining.

Reply(6)
9
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Winter Park mayor addresses when body cam footage of wedding reception shooting could be released

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Law enforcement and the family of a man shot and killed by police during a wedding reception in Winter Park disagree over what exactly happened. Video from body cameras worn by the officers who confronted Daniel Knight, 39, outside the Winter Park Events Center should clear things up. But the family said it has not seen the video.
WINTER PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Shooting#Second Winter#Wedding#Channel 9#Eyewitness News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy