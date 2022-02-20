Wedding guest shot, killed by Winter Park police after knocking officer unconscious, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A guest at a wedding in Winter Park was shot and killed by police after he fought with officers Saturday night, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

Police said they were called to the Winter Park Event Center on Morse Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.

The location has an event center that was being used to host a wedding reception with around 200 attendees.

Officer said a man who was attending the reception assaulted other guests and caused a disturbance.

A Winter Park officer arrived at the location and tried to talk with the man, who then attacked the officer and knocked him unconscious in the assault, police said.

Officials said a second Winter Park police officer arrived and found the first officer unresponsive, and soon after he was also attacked by the same man.

The second officer shot the man, who was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The injured officers were also taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK, police said.

Winter Park police said the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is a standard procedure.

No other details were released by police.

