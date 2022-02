CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Seeking their third win of the season against Elkins, Robert C. Byrd jumped out to a 21-5 halftime lead in their Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 semifinal. The Tigers went on a 15-2 second half run and nearly took the lead in the final minute but the Flying Eagles prevailed, 37-32. “I was proud of them because of the way they fought through it. We still got stops when we needed to get stops. It is a matter of advancing to another game and I give them credit for that,” said Robert C. Byrd head coach Robert Shields.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO