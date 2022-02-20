Science Hill stuns Dobyns-Bennett with miraculous come from behind victory
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Saturday’s high school basketball action are as follows.
Science Hill- 52
Dobyns-Bennett- 49 (Boys)
West Ridge- 48
Daniel Boone- 51 (Boys)
Elizabethton Cyclones- 75
Volunteer Falcons- 70 (Boys)
Unaka- 50
North Greene- 71 (Boys)
University High- 70
Hampton- 82 (Boys)
