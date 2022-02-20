ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Science Hill stuns Dobyns-Bennett with miraculous come from behind victory

By Jesse Krull
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Saturday’s high school basketball action are as follows.

Science Hill- 52
Dobyns-Bennett- 49 (Boys)

West Ridge- 48
Daniel Boone- 51 (Boys)

Elizabethton Cyclones- 75
Volunteer Falcons- 70 (Boys)

Unaka- 50
North Greene- 71 (Boys)

University High- 70
Hampton- 82 (Boys)

Related
WJHL

Unicoi Co., Chuckey-Doak, and Hampton earn district championships

Tri-Cities, TN — District championships were on the line tonight around the Tri-Cities, each had already locked in a spot for the region but who would charter the easier road and go in as champions were decided tonight As we head to the Birdcage this was a rock fight all night between these two teams. […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Bucs host Chattanooga in ‘White Out’ game Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Buccaneers are set to send off three seniors in Wednesday night’s “White Out” game against in-conference rival Chattanooga. Freedom Hall’s 7 p.m. tipoff not only marks the Bucs’ final home game of the 2021-22 season, but also concludes ETSU home games for three Buccaneers. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU-Virginia Tech Declared No Contest

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Everything was going ETSU’s way until nature had other plans. ETSU’s baseball game against Virginia Tech has been declared a no-contest after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay. Bucs Landon Smiddy walked the first batter he saw in his second career start, but he settled in just fine afterward. Smiddy sat […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

ETSU President Noland announces new scholarship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University, gave special announcement at the Buccaneers basketball game Wednesday night. Noland announced a new scholarship titled the “Noland Family First-Generation Scholarship Endowment,” and it will help low-income students who would be the first in their families to attend college. The fund […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU to celebrate Dr. Brian Noland’s 10th anniversary as president with special announcement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Wednesday announced that February marks Dr. Brian Noland’s 10th anniversary as the college’s president. In a release, ETSU officials detailed the university will make “a surprise announcement” Wednesday night during the men’s basketball game against Chattanooga starting at 7 p.m., with the announcement scheduled […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

NETN COVID rate continues to drop, but remains twice as high as state’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case dropped by another 29% by the end of last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday. The data show that 3,482 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 19. The region saw 4,894 new cases […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

ETSU’s therapy dog Pepper celebrates 4th birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a doggone good day at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) as therapy dog Pepper celebrates her 4th birthday with students, faculty and staff. Perhaps the most popular staff member on campus, Pepper’s birth month also marks two years that she has been with ETSU’s Public Safety’s Community Canine program. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: Man rescued after Hawkins Co. creek carried truck half mile downstream

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple agencies responded to a floodwater rescue Wednesday morning around 8:56 a.m., according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. An announcement detailed that the rescue involved a person trapped in floodwater behind the 1400 block of Stanley Valley Road near Bray and George Allen roads. That person was safely removed from […]
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Educator of the Week: Jennifer Johnson, Boones Creek Elementary

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jennifer Johnson teaches a classroom of 23 second-graders at Boones Creek Elementary School. Johnson told News Channel 11 that interactivity within the classroom walls helps to spark a love for learning in students as the youngsters gain confidence in their studies and performance. “It is absolutely the kids,” Johnson said. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
