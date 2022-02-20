ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bathé jumps into spotlight with 'The Endgame'

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — We’ve seen her on the legal drama “All Rise'' originally on CBS and “First Wives Club” for BET+, but Ryan Michelle Bathé has jumped to the top of the marquee as a star of “ The Endgame ” on NBC, debuting...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

People

Ryan Michelle Bathé Recalls Moment She Used the Skills She Learned on The Endgame in Her Own Life

Ryan Michelle Bathé never could have anticipated she would be applying skills she learned on The Endgame in her real life. On the new NBC series, premiering Monday, the world's most wanted criminal Elena Federova manipulates (Morena Baccarin) authorities while she's in their custody. Bathé, who stars as FBI agent Val Fitzgerald, tells PEOPLE that "something happened recently" at her apartment that was "weird," resulting in her taking action.
Observer

Ryan Michelle Bathé is Ready to Save the World in New Thriller ‘The Endgame’

For more than two decades, Ryan Michelle Bathé has appeared on such shows as Girlfriends, Brothers and Sisters, Empire and This Is Us. But after wrapping up her second season as one of the stars of the BET+ comedy series First Wives Club, the 45-year-old actress was given an opportunity to co-lead her first network drama on NBC—and she was ready to rise to the challenge.
thesource.com

Radar Online.com

Popculture

Us Weekly

Essence

Vulture

Morena Baccarin Is the Spark That Brings The Endgame to Life

Certain TV shows fit a certain purpose. There are cozy-comfort shows and put-on-while-cooking shows; watch-with-your-partner shows and cheat-on-your-partner-by-watching-ahead shows; holiday-family-discussion shows and middle-America shows; meme-able shows and theorizing-on-Reddit shows. Sometimes these categories overlap and you get a unifying breakout like Succession, Ozark, or Euphoria. The alchemic appeal of such a series’s component parts breaks it free of narrow specifications regarding how, when, and with whom to watch it. Perhaps that is the only way to talk about NBC’s conceptually familiar, narratively overambitious, and yet somehow still enjoyable The Endgame, which defies easy dismissal thanks to the uncontainable charisma of Morena Baccarin.
KSLTV

‘The Endgame’ debuts on KSL TV

(NBC) — NBC’s new series “The Endgame” is coming to KSL TV. “The Endgame” is a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.
SFGate

‘The Endgame’ Star Ryan Michelle Bathé: ‘Black History Month Formed the Foundation for Who I Dreamed I Could Be’

Black History Month, pioneered by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926, has been a fixture in my life for as long as I can remember. When you grow up in a Black church, and in other Black cultural institutions, there is often a Black History Month-themed program that the children participate in, and we all sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Negro National Anthem.
