Shiffrin, U.S. 4th in mixed team Olympic event; Austria wins

Ukrainians living alongside fellow expats from "brother" Russia in the Mediterranean seaside town of Limassol in Cyprus looked on in horror Thursday at the Russian assault on their homeland. "This is the worst-case scenario we could have imagined. They are bombing all regions of Ukraine, attacking all our airports and bases," said Evgeny Staroselskiy, a director of Russian Radio Cyprus based in Limassol. He said nationals from both countries had awoken in shock to hear of the full-blown conflict unfolding between Ukraine and its giant neighbour. "A lot of people have family on both sides of the border," said the 60-year-old native of Kharkiv, a mainly Russian-speaking city in eastern Ukraine considered in the "red zone" because of its proximity to the border with Russia.

EUROPE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO