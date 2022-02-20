City poised to hike employee pay

HIGH POINT — All city of High Point employees would get pay hikes and bonuses under a proposal to address what officials call historic staffing challenges.

The workforce vacancy rate is normally 5% to 6%, but has spiked to 12% since the coronavirus pandemic, with 174 open jobs citywide out of 1,483 authorized full-time positions.

City leaders say competition from the private and public sectors, as well as accelerating retirement rates and a shortage of qualified applicants are among the factors making it difficult to fill vacancies.

“This has really created some challenges to being able to continue our current levels of services,” said Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo.

A City Council committee has recommended approving several measures aimed at retaining the current workforce and attracting new employees.

These include a $1,000 bonus and a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all current full- and part-time positions.

In addition, the city plans to raise all employees’ pay ranges 2.5%, which could amount to another increase.

Pay for current and future full-time and part-time hourly positions would be increased to a $15 minimum wage.

Officials also want to implement a recruitment bonus program that would provide $1,000 to a current employee who refers a successful candidate to certain positions that are difficult to fill.

Besides pay adjustments, officials recommend allowing city police officers to take their vehicles home if they live anywhere in Guilford, Randolph, Davidson or Forsyth counties, and not just in the High Point limits.

Police have 35 vacancies out of 299 full-time positions, which is one of the highest rates of any department, according to the city.

Public Services (20%) and Parks and Recreation (15%) also have high vacancy rates.

The approximate cost of these measures would be $2.76 million for the current budget year through June and $3.22 million in 2023.

If the full council approves the plan Monday, the city will pay for these items through current year vacancy savings, fund balance appropriations and American Rescue Plan Act funding.

